ALLEGANY — Ryan Lechner continued his strong season Friday, fashioning a 4-over-par 39 to lead the Allegany-Limestone golf team to a pair of victories in a tri-meet at Birch Run Golf Course.
The Gators beat Salamanca, 37-17, and Portville, 40-15.
A-L’s Xavier Hilmey finished a stroke behind Lechner for second overall and all five Gator (13-3, 8-3) golfers carded a 46 or better on their home course. Ashton Clark-Sanford notched a 41 for Salamanca (1-13, 1-8). Garrett Reynolds led Portville (4-7, 3-7) with a 49.
BOYS GOLF
Olean 33, Cassadaga Valley 22
Maple Grove 29, Olean 26
CASSADAGA — Talan Stitt finished tied for second overall with a 42 to lead Olean to a split at Cassadaga Country Club.
All five of Olean’s (9-11, 8-8) golfers shot 47 or better, with Tyler Camp adding a 45. Evan Steffen earned medalist honors with a 2-over-par 37 as Maple Grove earned the narrow win over the Huskies. Hunter Cleland led Cassadaga Valley (3-13, 2-8) with a 43.
THURSDAY
Genesee Valley/Belfast 216, Arkport/Canaseraga 219
WELLSVILLE — Sebastian Carroll fired a 2-over-par 39 to run away with medalist honors for Arkport/Canaseraga, but GV/Belfast earned the narrow team win at Wellsville Country Club.
Justin Hill led GV/Belfast with a 52.
GIRLS GOLF
Jamestown 30, Olean 25
CASSADAGA — Jamestown’s Nilla Ecklof recorded a 47, edging Olean’s Sophie Bartman by one stroke for medalist honors, to lift the Red Raiders at Cassadaga Country Club.
Jamestown moved to 4-3 (3-2) and Olean fell to 3-5 (2-4).