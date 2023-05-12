ALLEGANY — Ryan Lechner continued his strong season Friday, fashioning a 4-over-par 39 to lead the Allegany-Limestone golf team to a pair of victories in a tri-meet at Birch Run Golf Course.

The Gators beat Salamanca, 37-17, and Portville, 40-15.

A-L’s Xavier Hilmey finished a stroke behind Lechner for second overall and all five Gator (13-3, 8-3) golfers carded a 46 or better on their home course. Ashton Clark-Sanford notched a 41 for Salamanca (1-13, 1-8). Garrett Reynolds led Portville (4-7, 3-7) with a 49.

BOYS GOLF

Olean 33, Cassadaga Valley 22

Maple Grove 29, Olean 26

CASSADAGA — Talan Stitt finished tied for second overall with a 42 to lead Olean to a split at Cassadaga Country Club.

All five of Olean’s (9-11, 8-8) golfers shot 47 or better, with Tyler Camp adding a 45. Evan Steffen earned medalist honors with a 2-over-par 37 as Maple Grove earned the narrow win over the Huskies. Hunter Cleland led Cassadaga Valley (3-13, 2-8) with a 43.

THURSDAY

Genesee Valley/Belfast 216, Arkport/Canaseraga 219

WELLSVILLE — Sebastian Carroll fired a 2-over-par 39 to run away with medalist honors for Arkport/Canaseraga, but GV/Belfast earned the narrow team win at Wellsville Country Club.

Justin Hill led GV/Belfast with a 52.

GIRLS GOLF

Jamestown 30, Olean 25

CASSADAGA — Jamestown’s Nilla Ecklof recorded a 47, edging Olean’s Sophie Bartman by one stroke for medalist honors, to lift the Red Raiders at Cassadaga Country Club.

Jamestown moved to 4-3 (3-2) and Olean fell to 3-5 (2-4).

AT WELLSVILLE CC

GV/Belfast 216, Arkport/Canaseraga 219

Arkport/Canaseraga: Carroll 39, Montague 58, Watkins 59, Swain 63

Trending Food Videos

GV/Belfast: Hill 52, Weaver 54, Guilford 55, Hemphill 55

AT CASSADAGA CC

Olean 33, Cassadaga Valley 22

Maple Grove 29, Olean 26

Olean: Stitt 42, Camp 45, Brokaw 46, Bartman 47, Bohdanowycz 47

Maple Grove: Steffen 37, Rodgers 42, Lockwood 45, Hirliman 47, Bauer 53

Cassadaga Valley: Cleland 43, A. Pierce 47, Gierlinger 47, C. Pierce 50, Frost 52

AT BIRCH RUN CC

Allegany-Limestone 37, Salamanca 17

Allegany-Limestone 40, Portville 15

Portville: Reynolds 49, Vena 50, Stives 50, Steighner 51, Perkins 54

Salamanca: Clark-Sanfor 41, Krantz 50, Fisher 69

Allegany-Limestone: Lechner 39, Hilmey 40, Brairton 45, Peterson 46, Luce 46

GIRLS

AT CASSADAGA CC

Jamestown 30, Olean 25

Olean: Bartman 48, Crawford 59, Minges 65, Rivera 73, Chahal 84

Jamestown: Ecklof 47, Zanghi 58, Putney 67, Nellis 68, Walker 68

Tags

Local & Social