BELMONT — The Salamanca girls track and field team was anxious to see where it stood after weeks of preseason preparation.
Safe to say, it was in a pretty good spot on Day 1.
Michaelynn Lecceardone and Ryanna Brady both won three individual events to lead the Warriors to a season-opening 81-45 triumph over Genesee Valley/Belfast on Tuesday. Lecceardone was victorious in both hurdles events and the triple jump while Brady won the 800 and both long-distance (1,500 and 3,000) runs. Both were part of four total wins, with the former running on the first place 400 relay team and Brady anchoring the top 3,200 relay team.
Summer Downey was a double-winner, taking the 100 and 200 while posting two personal bests. Isabella Milks, too, captured two wins, in the high jump and long jump, while also notching a PR.
“For a small group of kids we did some big things today,” Salamanca coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “Closing the meet with 21 personal bests and some of our rookies competing in events they have never done was definitely a highlight for us.”
For GV/Belfast, Sophia Gambino won the 400, Angel Jimmerson took the shot put and Adison Grusendorf won the discus.
Canisteo-Greenwood 109, Bolivar-Richburg 26, Alfred-Almond 25
ALMOND — Sarah Coddington was a triple-winner, capturing the 100, 200 and long jump to power Canisteo-Greenwood.
Zaida Stewart claimed each of the throwing events for C-G, which took first place in all but two total events. Raegan Giardini won the 1,500 (6:09.1) while Kori Thomas won the 100 hurdles (:19.2) for Bolivar-Richburg (0-1).
Wellsville 87, Cuba-Rushford 44
WELLSVILLE — Lauren Viglietta was a triple-winner, taking the 200, 400 and long jump to propel Wellsville.
Kaylee Oswald won both the discus and shot put for the Lions, who swept the six field events. Wellsville also had plenty of balance, with six others earning an individual triumph.
Libby Drum captured both distance events while Brynn Lavery won the 100 for Cuba-Rushford.