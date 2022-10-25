PERRY — It took a half, and then 50 minutes, and then 70.
And then it took a few more.
On this night, it might have taken a bit longer than the Fillmore boys soccer team had anticipated, especially after winning its first two playoff contests by scores of 4-0 and 9-0. But in the end, however, it was certainly worth the wait.
The Eagles have returned to familiar territory, making it back to the sectional championship game.
Locked in a scoreless stalemate for the duration, the Eagles finally broke through in the 74th minute when Eben Schilke tallied off a Zach Sisson feed to give them that elusive first goal. And in that moment, something finally clicked as the metaphorical floodgates opened.
Mitch Ward, the program’s all-time leading scorer, tallied just two minutes later and again just 35 seconds after that as Fillmore ultimately came away with dramatic, albeit late, 3-0 triumph over Keshequa in a Section 5 Class D1 semifinal on Tuesday. And now, the bid for another deep postseason run can begin in earnest for the top-seeded Eagles, who will meet No. 2 Harley-Allendale Columbia in Friday’s championship in a battle of class favorites.
It’s the fourth-straight trip to the D-1 final for Fillmore, which is in search of its third title in that span after winning in both 2019 and ‘21. In both of those seasons, the Eagles advanced to the state final four, making it to the championship contest last fall.
“We were able to survive a very stiff challenge from a good Keshequa team,” said first-year coach Jarrett Vosburg, an assistant to the architect of those previous great Fillmore squads, Jamie Mullen.
Of how a game-long deadlock eventually became a late flurry, he added: “Most of the game was a high-pressure back-and-forth battle through the midfield with both sides exchanging a few chances, but the defenses holding steady. Finally, in the 74th minute, Eben was able to take a pass from Zach at the top of the box and find the back of the net to break the game open. Mitch then iced it with two more goals in the next three minutes.”
Luke Colombo made four saves to help keep No. 4 Keshequa (13-5) off the board. Grey Miller stopped 10 shots in a valiant effort for the Indians. Fillmore, still unbeaten on the year at 18-0, outshot Keshequa 11-4, but both teams had four corner kicks and the Indians held a 13-9 edge in direct kicks.
Though the stakes were much higher on Tuesday, Fillmore had fared well in the face of adversity all season, winning six one-goal games during the regular year.
“I’m very proud of our defensive effort tonight to secure our 13th shutout of the season,” Vosburg said. “We faced the most adversity we have all season tonight, and I’m proud of the boys for overcoming and persevering. Now we set our sights on preparing for a good HAC team in the sectional final.”
CLASS D2 SEMIFINALSMount Morris 5, Hinsdale 0PERRY — After an outstanding second half of the season and a playoff victory over Friendship/Scio, Hinsdale couldn’t quite hang with the class’s top seed.
Navier Ford scored on either side of halftime and Jack Lonsberry piled up a goal and three assists to key Mount Morris (12-6). Payton Bownds tallied off a Lonsberry pass in the 16th minute to give MM the initial 1-0 lead and Ford and Lonsberry both finished penalty kicks as the Blue Devils brought a 3-0 lead into halftime.
Ford and Ben Bacon then scored less than a minute apart early in the second half, with Lonsberry aiding on each, to put the game away. Aiden Stanley made six saves to preserve the shutout for MM, which dispatched its second-straight Big 30 opponent in convincing fashion (after rolling past Andover/Whitesville, 8-0, in the quarterfinals) and will meet No. 2 Houghton in Friday’s championship game. Fourth-seeded Hinsdale, after a trying 1-7 start, went 7-1-1 over its next nine games leading into Tuesday and finished the year 8-9-1.
Houghton 2, Northstar Christian 1GENESEO — Count Houghton among those teams that probably agrees with the adage that it’s difficult to beat an opponent three times in a season.
It provided hard proof to its validity on Tuesday night.
The Panthers had twice fallen to Northstar Christian in non-league regular season games. And neither was particularly close, with the Knights prevailing by counts of 5-1 and 4-1. But with the season on the line, Houghton got the one that truly counted.
And it used some second-half heroics to do so.
Pedro Rebello scored the game-winner, breaking a 1-1 tie later in the contest to lift second-seeded Houghton to the semifinal victory. The Panthers’ reward? Their first trip to a sectional title contest since back in 2003, the year they beat Belfast for the Class D crown and fell to Jasper-Troupsburg in the state qualifier.
Brian Patipewe had tallied to give Houghton a 1-0 halftime lead before Lorenzo Danesi found the equalizer after the break for the third-seeded Knights (6-9-2). Lucas Matias assisted on both goals and Marco Zanini made eight big saves for the Panthers (12-5-1). Justin Robinson had the helper while Trevor Nasso stopped three shots for Northstar.
The big difference Tuesday was the play of its defense and goaltending after those two regular season matchups, Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said.
“They beat us down the first two times,” acknowledged Prentice, whose team, in a battle of favorites, will face No. 1 Mount Morris in Friday’s championship. “Being able to hold them to one goal after giving up nine the first two games was huge.
“The defense was outstanding, we finished just enough of our opportunities and it was a big win for our program.”