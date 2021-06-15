FRANKLINVILLE — Tied 2-2 through four innings, the Ellicottville baseball team pulled away from cross-county rival Franklinville with two in the fifth and three in the seventh Tuesday night.
Ryan Dekay threw a complete game, holding Franklinville to three hits in a 7-2 CCAA I East victory. Dekay struck out nine and walked four.
Lucas Marsh marked three hits, including a double, and scored two runs for the Eagles (7-5). Hunter Smith had a single and triple.
“Ryan Dekay pitched a great game for them,” Franklinville coach Reed Mitrowski said “Unfortunately we didn’t get any timely hitting. We left guys in scoring position three different times. It’s tough to beat a good team if you do that.”
Blake Frank had two singles and Noah Shenk had one single for Franklinville (2-7). Logan Frank struck out 12 and walked seven over the game’s first five innings.