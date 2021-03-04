WELLSVILLE — Earlier this year, the Wellsville girls basketball team dispatched Fillmore in relatively comfortable fashion, winning 42-24.
On Wednesday, it needed a key stretch across the third and fourth quarters to escape with a home win.
Emily Costello (2 rebounds, 2 assists) had a double-double of 11 points and 10 steals as the Lions ultimately eked out a 37-32 victory in a non-league rematch. Marley Adams had another seven thefts and three rebounds and Jaylynn Mess had six boards and three steals for Wellsville (8-2).
The Lions went into halftime tied at 16 and trailed early in the third quarter before eventually climbing out in front. Kaylee Coleman had both of her field goals in that frame while Costello hit one of her two treys as Wellsville turned that deficit into a 29-24 lead heading into the fourth.
Emily Robbins had a key three-point play while Mess added a trey to help Wellsville maintain its advantage in the fourth.
“We got some good looks, we just didn’t finish early on,” said Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord, whose team has won five-straight. “We turned them over quite a bit, but then a lot of times we’d turn it right back over instead of capitalizing. In the third quarter, we finally made a nice run (to get some separation).
“Down the stretch, at the end of the third and into the fourth, we had some key plays and some key makes to pull away.”
Morgan Byer had 13 points and hit all three of her team’s 3-pointers for the Eagles (5-4).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 54, Cuba-Rushford 36
CUBA — Aliyah Cole registered 25 points and Jianna Nix posted 10 to key Bolivar-Richburg.
Brynn Lavery had 10 for the Rebels (1-8), who gave the Wolverines (7-2) a much stiffer test after losing the teams’ first meeting, 70-37. C-R was within 38-31 after the third quarter, but B-R used a 16-5 fourth frame to pull away.
“I thought we played well and hung with them for three quarters,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “Aliyah Cole really took over in the fourth quarter; she’s a tough, very good player.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Whitesville 39, Belfast 35
WHITESVILLE — With the Allegany County Division title on the line, Whitesville bested Belfast for a second time this season and clinched the league crown.
Vanessa Hall had a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds while Rachel Jackson posted 10 points for the Blue Jays. Kennedy Bledsoe and Aislinn Hamilton added eight and seven boards, respectively, in the win.
After dropping a 54-21 decision to Whitesville earlier in the year, Belfast gave the Blue Jays everything they could handle this time around. Whitesville had a 10-point (26-16) lead at the break, but had to hang on down the stretch after scoring just 13 points over the final two quarters.
Whitesville moved to 9-0 on the year (8-0) league), edging the Bulldogs (7-3, 6-2) for first place.
TUESDAY
CCAA EAST II
Franklinville 47, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 44
FRANKLINVILLE — Tarryn Herman racked up 30 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to lead Franklinville (2-5) to its second win in as many games.
Alex Minnekine scored 17 points to lead Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2-2).
AT CUBA Bolivar-Richburg (54)
Mc. Harris 2 0-0 5, Pacer 4 0-0 8, Giardini 1 0-0 2, Cole 11 3-6 25, Nix 5 0-0 10, Majot 1 0-0 2, Cantrell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 3-8 54.
Cuba-Rushford (36)
Forward 1 0-0 2, Lavery 4 0-0 10, Jaffe 2 0-2 4, Demick 3 0-0 6, Searle 1 2-2 5, Tylor 1 0-0 2, Duvall 3 1-3 7. Totals: 15 3-7 36. Bolivar-Richburg 14 24 38 54 Cuba-Rushford 6 17 31 36
Three-point goals: B-R 1 (Mc. Harris); C-R 3 (Searle, Lavery 2). Total fouls: B-R 10, C-R 6. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Cuba-Rushford won.
AT WELLSVILLE Fillmore (32)
Russell 1 0-0 2, Cole 2 4-6 8, Hatch 1 0-0 2, Mucher 1 2-2 4, Byer 5 0-0 13, H. Miller 0 1-2 1, P. Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 7-10 32.
Wellsville (37)
Adams 3 2-4 8, Mess 2 1-2 6, Costello 4 1-2 11, Knapp 1 0-0 2, Stisser 0 1-2 1, Robbins 2 1-1 5, Coleman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 6-11 37. Fillmore 6 16 24 32 Wellsville 9 16 29 37
Three-point goals: Fillmore 3 (Byer); Wellsville (Mess, Costello 2). Total fouls: Fillmore 11, Wellsville 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Wellsville, 39-26.
AT WHITESVILLE Belfast (35)
Borden 5 0-0 10, Drozdowski 1 1-4 4, Hamer 3 0-0 6, Sadler 3 0-1 6, E. Sullivan 2 0-0 4, Wallace 2 1-3 5. Totals: 16 2-7 35.
Whitesville (39)
Bledsoe 1 2-2 4, Jackson 4 0-0 10, Ainsworth 1 0-0 2, V. Hall 4 7-8 15, Hamilton 3 0-1 6, Button 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 9-11 39. Belfast 8 16 28 35 Whitesville 11 26 33 39
Three-point goals: Belfast 1 (Drozdowski); Whitesville 2 (Jackson). Total fouls: Belfast 16, Whitesville 11. Fouled out:
Sadler.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Cattaraugus-LV (44)
Pritchard 1 0-0 2, Minnekine 5 6-8 17, Ly 1 2-3 4, Mikowicz 2 0-2 4, Osgood 4 1-4 9, Ellis 1 0-0 2, Dorman 3 0-2 6, Covell 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 9-21 44.
Franklinville (47)
Pfeiffer 3 0-0 8, Bentley 1 0-0 2, Jackson 2 2-3 6, Slavinski 0 1-2 1, Herman 9 9-13 30, Frank 0 0-2 0. Totals: 15 12-20 47. Cattaraugus-LV 8 16 30 44 Franklinville 16 27 34 47
Three-point goals: C-LV 1 (Minnekine); Frank. 5 (Pfeiffer 2, Herman 3). Total fouls: C-LV 17, Frank. 19. Fouled out: None.