PORTVILLE — For most of Friday night’s championship game of the Don Jordan Memorial Tournament, the Portville softball team struggled to find a way on base.
Friendship/Scio pitcher Nevaeh Ross was unhittable until the final innings. She took a no-hitter into the sixth, but still found her team trailing after an aggressive bit of baserunning in the fourth inning gave Portville a 1-0 lead.
The Panthers finally created some breathing room in the bottom of the sixth with four runs on their first three hits of the game and won 5-0.
Portville (7-0) broke the scoreless tie when speedy shortstop Teagan Kosinski reached second on a dropped fly ball, worked her way to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a delayed steal of home plate.
“Credit to Friendship/Scio, Nevaeh, she’s a heck of a pitcher with some serious velocity,” Portville coach Bill Torrey said. “Early on, we just kept talking about how it takes getting some runners on base and we can make our own magic. That first one was special because we were able to do that. From there on, the edge is off a little. You see her through the lineup and we were able to adjust and finally put some stuff together.”
COACHING third base, Torrey felt a need to take a risk in calling for the delayed steal.
“At that point it was 0-0 and we were having a hard time manufacturing hits and putting them together,” Torrey said. “So rather than leaving that one runner stranded we needed to do something … we were going to make them make plays instead of the other way around. It was aggressive, but it seemed like the right thing to do at the time and luckily it worked out in our favor.”
Ross struck out 15 batters with just one walk.
Portville pitcher Mallory Welty scattered four F/S hits and two walks, striking out five.
While Portville had three errors in the field, Torrey liked the resiliency from his team.
“There were errors today, we had some, but the thing we talked about was don’t turn one into two,” he said. “Today none of the mistakes we made, we didn’t let them count because they didn’t turn one into two. So, very proud of their effort for that. It was a special moment for the girls.”
Kosinski led off the sixth with a walk and took her second stolen base. Then the Panthers strung together three consecutive RBI singles, from Mattison Foster, Madison Ford and Welty. Courtesy runner Cody Hatch, on base for Welty, later scored after two stolen bases.
“One bad inning,” F/S coach Deb Warner lamented with a sigh.
“Once they got down it was hard to get them pumped back up for the next inning,” Warner added of the fourth-inning run. We just came off a game last night (a 13-2 win over Fillmore) where we hit the ball well and we didn’t hit the ball as well as we did last night. Little dribblers … we made contact but just not enough.”
F/S TOOK its first loss, falling to 6-1 despite a typically strong start from Ross. Ross also went 2-for-2 with a walk.
“Obviously she’s No. 1 around the area as a pitcher. She keeps us in all the games,” Warner said. “Sometimes that’s detrimental a little bit because our defense kind of falls asleep and doesn’t stay focused into the game. That was a problem last year. We’d have one inning where they’d blow us out.”
Warner still appreciated the opportunity for her team to learn from playing a strong Portville program in non-league action.
“It’s good for us,” Warner said. “It will help us improve because we’re expecting to see more and more teams like that as we go down the rest of the season, especially the postseason. We’re looking forward to it. It’s good for the girls.”
Kosinski was named tournament MVP. All-tournament selections included Portville’s Welty and Foster and F/S’s Ross and Kendra Gleason, Randolph’s Kendall Steward and Cuba-Rushford’s Aubrey Williams.
“Teagan is a great player and an even better kid,” Torrey said. “She’s one of those kids that wants to show up early and play late, does everything you ask of her. So it couldn’t happen to a better person.”
Torrey established the tournament this season to honor Jordan, the late former Portville assistant and longtime Little League coach who died last year. The first-round games were played weeks ago on Allegany-Limestone’s turf due to poor weather and all four teams resumed play for the finals Friday at the Panthers’ field.
“I wanted to do something to keep Don’s name alive,” Torrey said. “He was a very special man in our community and he has a special place in my heart, he was my assistant for 10 years and more decades than that down at Portville Little League. So we decided to put this together.
“I’m really happy that we were able to get both games in and play on our home field. Don would have been proud.”
Consolation: Randolph 4, Cuba-Rushford 0
PORTVILLE — Randolph pitcher Kendall Steward led the Cardinals to a consolation game victory, striking out 16 batters without a walk.
Satie Steward marked a triple and drove in a run for the Cardinals.
For Cuba-Rushford (2-4), pitcher Sydney Howard struck out four and walked two.
AT PORTVILLE
R H E
F/S 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Portville 000 104 X — 5 3 3
Nevaeh Ross (15 SO, 1 BB) and Morghyn Ross
Mallory Welty (5 SO, 2 BB) and Mattison Foster