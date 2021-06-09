PORTVILLE — On his Senior Night, Portville’s 172-pound wrestler Jayden Lassiter earned a pinfall victory in just 25 seconds, helping lead the Panthers over Salamanca in a CCAA Div. II dual Wednesday.
Portville won, 48-18. Mario Pascucci (145), Dakota Mascho (160) and Cam Morrison (189) also had pins for Portville (2-3, 2-2).
“I was just happy, it was senior night for Jayden Lassiter. It was good to have a good win and have everyone there for him. Salamanca’s on the rise, he’s (Salamanca coach Keith Jones) doing a good job over there, they were missing a few guys but this spring it’s hard to tell what you’re going to have.”
For Salamanca (3-1), in its first league loss, Norman Green (110), Trevor Ellis (152) and Devin Bialaszewski (285) all had pins.
CCAA DIVISION I
Fredonia 42, Olean 28
FREDONIA — Bryson LeGrano (152), Ceric Kristan (189) and Gabriel Metzger (285) all won by fall to lift Fredonia
The Hillbillies had five forfeit wins to Olean’s two to seal the victory. Damon Liguori (138) pinned Brooklyn Karcz in just 56 seconds and Conner Walsh won the 215-pound bout by fall in 1:14 for the Huskies. Nate Gabler (152) added a one-sided 18-5 win by decision for Olean.
CCAA DIVISION II
Maple Grove 45, Franklinville 12
FRANKLINVILLE — Everett Leonard won his 152-pound match by pinfall, in 2:46 over Daniel Quattrone, but Franklinville could not keep up on the scoreboard.
Corey Cooper (172), Matt Trim (189) and Zach Padd (215) won by fall for Maple Grove and Corey Hall (160) won a 5-2 decision over John Tinelli.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Maple Grove 45, Franklinville 12
102: double forfeit, 110: double forfeit, 118: double forfeit, 126: Pletts (MG) forfeit, 132: Wadsworth (MG) forfeit, 138: Kraft (MG) forfeit, 145: Tomlinson (MG) forfeit, 152: Leonard (F) 2:46 Quattrone, 160: Hall (MG) 5-2 Tinelli, 172: Cooper (MG) :18 Herman, 189: Trim (MG) 3:31 Bleau, 215: Padd (MG) :17 Miller, 285: Fetterman (F) forfeit.
AT PORTVILLE Portville 48, Salamanca 18
102*: double forfeit, 110: Green (S) :17 Depoty, 118: Kinnard (P) forfeit, 126: DeYoe (P) forfeit, 132: Ziegler (P) forfeit, 138: Langdon (P) forfeit, 145: Pascucci (P) 1:24 A. Spring, 152: Ellis (S) 1:27 Bailey, 160: Mascho (P) :38 Brown, 172: Lassiter (P) :25 McGraw, 189: Morrison (P) 2:43 Snyder, 215: double forfeit, 285: Devin Bialaszewski (S) 2:58 Nick Monroe.