BOLIVAR — Like most Section 6 squads, the Portville football team had just two weeks of prep time, including a week that overlapped with basketball season.
And for the Panthers, that meant having only “one solid week” with their starting quarterback (Hunter Griffin), top running back (Jayden Lassiter) and top receiver (Joe Long), who had just helped the hoops team to the Section 6 Class C1 semifinals.
Still, Portville — against a team that already had a game under its belt — essentially picked up where it left off last season: With a convincing victory. And all three of those basketball-turned-football players were at the heart of it.
Lassiter, a two-time Big 30 all-star, accounted for Portville’s first three touchdowns and the Panthers’ defense pitched a shutout en route to a 34-0 triumph over St. Mary’s-Lancaster on Saturday.
Lassiter ran 25 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for six yards and another score. Long caught three passes for 36 yards and the Panthers’ other two TDs while Griffin finished 9-of-13 for 69 yards and the three passing TDs. It was the second-straight year that Portville opened the season with a one-sided shutout after last year’s Week 1 win over Cassadaga Valley (41-0).
“We were a little nervous about that,” PCS coach Josh Brooks acknowledged of playing a team that was already 1-0. “They beat (Bishop) Timon, 32-7, and their confidence was high. They were very talented, athletic. We executed our defensive game plan very well, we played super hard all game long, we were super physical and just wore them down.”
Ethan Burt had six tackles while Luke Smith and Ryan Stillman both had five tackles and all three had one sack for the Panthers, who had seven as a team. As a result, Portville held the Lancers to minus-23 rushing yards and 81 for the game while also recovering thee St. Mary’s fumbles.
Up 14-0 at halftime, the Panthers extended the lead (20-0) in the third before putting the game away in the fourth.
“They started with some momentum in the third quarter, but we forced another turnover, got that momentum back and we went down and punched it in again,” Brooks said. “Offensively, we were a little sloppy, but that was to be expected given (having only one full week of practice. It was a great first win for us, the kids played super hard and it was nice to have the opportunity to get back on the field with this crew.”
NON-LEAGUE
Akron 21, Franklinville/Ellicottville 7
AKRON — Mitchell Holtz hit Adam Mietz on a pair of touchdowns to give Akron a 14-0 first-half lead and Aidan Smith had a 20-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to clinch the outcome for the Tigers.
Holtz accounted for 114 yards (69 passing, 54 rushing) while Smith finished 92 yards on 17 carries for Akron.
Lucas Marsh completed 11-of-15 passes for 121 yards and plunged in from a yard out to make it 14-7 midway through the second quarter, but the Titans were unable to pull closer. F/E played without starting quarterback and reigning Big 30 Player of the Year Logan Frank, who’s out indefinitely with a non-COVID-related illness.
“For their first two scores, we had mishaps on special teams, where we gave them a short field,” F/E coach Jason Marsh noted. “They took advantage and we found ourselves down 14-0. The kids fought real hard, we came back and got a score before the half, and in the third quarter, we played them even.
“(In the fourth), their size and athleticism physically wore us down. We were proud of the kids; they battled hard against a big, physical Akron team. They exposed some things that we need to do better. (It) gives us a good idea of things we need to work on.”
Wyatt Chudy and Clayton Rowland had nine and eight tackles, respectively, for the Titans (0-1).
SECTION 5 CLASS D-2
Geneseo/Mount Morris 28, Cuba-Rushford 7
AVON — Quarterback Kyle Wright accounted for three touchdowns and Geneseo/Mount Morris pitched a second-half shutout to pull away.
Wright ran for a second-quarter TD as Geneseo/MM took a 14-7 lead into the break and then connected with Eghosa Okpefe on a 25-yard passing score in the third quarter to give the Blue Devils a two-score lead.
On its first attempt to put the game away in the fourth, Geneseo was denied when three different Wright TD runs were nullified by penalty and then by a missed field goal. Wright later forced a fumble and scored on an ensuing 7-yard TD scamper to make it 28-7.
Ethan Rix scored the lone TD on a 5-yard run in the second quarter and threw for 110 yards for Cuba-Rushford (0-2).
SECTION 6 CLASS D
Randolph 69, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 6
CATTARAUGUS — Xander Hind ran eight times for 104 yards and four touchdowns and Ashton Bushey totaled 46 rushing yards and two TDs and completed both of his passes for 57 yards and another score to power Randolph.
Christian Burch had 10 totes for 97 yards and another two scores while Josh Bush was on the receiving end of that 30-yard passing score for the Cardinals, who held a 332-81 advantage in rushing yards (389-81 total).
Ryan Carpenter and Payton Slade each had 5 ½ tackles, with the former notching three tackles for loss, while Carson Conley had an interception and a six-yard TD jaunt for Randolph, which came away with four C-LV turnovers.
Christian Hines ran seven times for 84 yards, including a 77-yard second-quarter TD scamper, and Joe Quigley had five tackles for the Timberwolves (0-1).