BRADFORD, Pa. — Just four points separated Bradford’s Hannah Lary and the 1,000 career points milestone heading into Thursday night’s home matchup against Port Allegany.
Lary fittingly scored the first points of the game with a three-pointer to come within a point of the achievement and at the 4:12 mark in the first quarter, she forever cemented her name in the Bradford history books with her second trey of the game to surpass 1,000 career points and tie the game up at 6-6 for the Owls.
According to D9and10Sports.com, Lary is the 13th Bradford girls basketball player to reach 1,000 career points and joins others such as current Pitt-Bradford women’s basketball coach Kaserra Owens and all-time UPB leading scorer Ali Rinfrette.
Lary said after the game that the milestone was a goal for her ever since she started playing basketball at 11 years old.
“It was a good moment, everyone’s really supportive and said congratulations to me,” Lary said. “I was nervous (entering the game), but I just had to think it’s just a game just like any other game.”
Bradford head coach Bob Hannon said Lary is a player who puts in non-stop work on the court and is more than deserving of the honor.
“Her whole career, she’s worked hard,” Hannon said. “She’s probably put in more time on the basketball court than anybody I’ve ever coached and she’s well-deserving of everything that comes her way. (She’s a) great kid (and has a) great work ethic, would’ve been nice to have a better game tonight, but hats off to Port Allegany.”
Bree Garzel paced Port (3-4) with 22 points on five three-pointers and Gracie Archer had 16 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Jade Evens led Port with 10 rebounds and two blocks and Evin Stauffer had nine rebounds and six assists.
Alanna Benson scored a team-high 13 points for Bradford (2-3).
Coudersport 43, Cameron County 38, OT
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Trailing by seven entering the fourth quarter, Coudersport finished regulation on a 13-6 run to make it to overtime before winning.
The Falcons (7-1) took a 33-30 lead in the final minute of the game as Sarah Chambers hit two free throws and Liz Frame added one.
But Hailey Hilfiger banked in a 3-pointer for the Raiders (5-3) with just four seconds remaining to force the extra period. From there, Coudy outpaced its visitors 10-5 for the win.
Chambers led all scorers with 19 points, while Rosalyn Page had 11 points. Frame finished with nine points.
Cameron County’s Mallory McKimm scored 10 points, while Hilfiger and Kaelee Bresslin each scored seven.
BOYS Coudersport 54, Johnsonburg 46COUDERSPORT, Pa. — After the first basket, 3-0, Coudersport never trailed again in taking control of the game.
Hayden Keck scored 29 points to pace the Falcons (5-2), while Derek Easton added 13 points.
Came Stelene led Johnsonburg (2-2) with 17 points; Eric Christoff added 15 points and Gabe Watts had 11.
“The kids came out and played aggressively, and they looked to attack the rim,” Coudy coach Scott Easton said. “It was a much better first quarter than what we had last time.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL AT COUDERSPORT, Pa.
Cameron County (38)McKimm 3 2-2 10, Hilfiger 3 0-2 7, Bresslin 3 0-2 7, Farabaugh 1 0-0 3, Lorenzo 2 0-0 4, Goodrow 2 1-2 7.
Totals: 14 3-8 38
Coudersport (43)Chambers 6 7-11 19, Page 4 3-6 11, Myers 2 0-0 4, Frame 4 1-2 9. Totals: 16 11-19 43 Cameron County 9 17 27 33 38 Coudersport 9 11 20 33 43Three-point goals: CC 7 (McKimm 2, Goodrow 2, Hilfiger, Bresslin, Farabaugh), Coudy 0; Total fouls: CC 18, Coudy 13; fouled out:
Bresslin (CC) AT BRADFORD, Pa. Port Allegany (52)
Garzel 8 1-3 22, Archer 6 0-0 16, Stauffer 4 0-1 9, Evens 1 0-0 3, Crowe 1 0-0 2.
Totals: 20 1-4 52
Bradford (29)Benson 5 0-2 13, Lary 4 0-2 12, Taylor 2 0-0 4.
Totals: 11 0-4 29 Port Allegany 16 30 48 52 Bradford 8 12 24 29 Three-point goals:
PA 11 (Grazel 5, Archer 4, Stauffer 1, Evens 1), Bradford 7 (Lary 4, Benson 3); Total fouls: PA 8, Bradford 8; fouled out:
None
JV:
Bradford won 26-19 BOYS BASKETBALL AT COUDERSPORT, Pa. Johnsonburg (48)
Stelene 7 3-3 17, Christoff 5 2-2 15, Watts 4 3-6 11, Freeburg 1 0-0 3, Douglas 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 8-11 48Coudersport (56)Keck 10 7-9 29, Easton 5 1-3 13, Keglovits 4 0-0 9, Furman 1 0-1 2, Kightlinger 1 1-2 3.
Totals: 21 9-15 56 Johnsonburg 11 24 36 48 Coudersport 19 28 40 56
Three-point goals: Jburg 5 (Christoff 3, Watts, Freeburg), Coudy 5 (Keck 2, Easton 2, Keglovits); Total fouls: Jburg 12, Coudy 10; fouled out: None.