ALLEGANY — Nearly two months into its first season at the highest level of the Buffalo and District Soccer League, the Olean 1854 FC is still in search of its first victory.
But the local amateur soccer team has been right on the doorstep.
In a rescheduled contest Friday, Olean battled now-.500 Buffalo United SS before dropping a narrow 1-0 decision. And so it was again 72 hours later.
Again down a handful of key players due to conflicts, in a game that was pushed from Sunday at St. Bonaventure to Monday at Allegany-Limestone Central School due to rain, 1854 FC hung with Lackawanna FCY in another 1-0 loss in Premier Division play. A battle of the last two winless teams in the circuit, Lackawanna moved to 1-7 while Olean fell to 0-7-1.
Olean was missing eight total players, including starting goalkeeper and former A-L star Conner Golley. He was replaced in net by former Starpoint standout Trevor Pollow, who helped keep Olean 1854 FC in it.
It was Olean’s third 1-0 loss of the season, to go with a 1-1 tie with the BSC Raiders. 1854 FC is scheduled to return to action on Sunday, July 10, against Inter SC at Mulroy Park Pierce Field.