ST. BONAVENTURE — When Daryl Banks III buried a 3-pointer for the lead with just under six minutes remaining, it appeared that the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team might rescue another key Atlantic 10 victory.
Instead, the Bonnies flopped.
Five consecutive misses and four turnovers later, La Salle had escaped the Reilly Center with a 76-70 victory before 3,798 on Wednesday night.
Thanks to an onslaught of Explorer 3-pointers in the first half, the Bonnies (13-12, 7-5 A-10) were playing catch-up most of the night. They fell behind by 10 and could never fully grapple the lead away.
As high as the Bonnies were after collecting their third straight victory against Dayton on Saturday, they were as low following their third home loss of the season to suddenly surging La Salle (11-13, 5-6).
“We have to play more with a sense of urgency,” Banks said. “We didn’t really come out with a sense of urgency, and that hurt us down the stretch just playing from behind. We had a couple plays where we had chances. Things didn’t go our way.”
BONA LED for all of 1 minute and 8 seconds of the second half. The Explorers went ahead for good on a Mamadou Doucoure putback right after Banks put his team ahead.
Still, the Bonnies had their chances. Following Doucoure’s bucket both teams went scoreless for close to four minutes.
Yann Farell missed a 3-pointer with 3:48 left. Kyrell Luc failed on a short jumper 30 seconds later. Bona followed with a turnover and Moses Flowers was off on another 3-pointer with 2:14 remaining.
If the Bonnies had connected on any of those possessions they would have retaken the lead.
The killer sequence came with under two minutes to go. La Salle collected an offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer. Doucoure followed with one free throw and missed the second. Farrell gathered the rebound but gave it right back to the Explorers, who cashed in with another Doucoure basket inside for a 70-66 lead.
Chad Venning missed on the next possession for Bona and La Salle hit its free throws to ice a third straight victory following five losses in a row.
“We just didn’t execute at the end,” coach Mark Schmidt said.
THOUGH THE Bonnies failed to produce offensively when it counted, Schmidt pinned the loss on the team’s defense and rebounding troubles.
La Salle grabbed control in the first half with a 16-2 run that was capped by five consecutive 3-pointers. The Explorers made nine 3-pointers on 17 attempts in the opening 20 minutes and led 44-35.
Josh Nickelberry came off the bench to drain four 3-pointers in the first half. He led the Explorers with 18 points while speedy guard Khalil Brantley slithered through the Bonnies for 16.
BRANTLEY’S backcourt mate, Jhamir Brickus, dished out seven assists – most coming on La Salle 3-pointers.
“We just didn’t play well enough defensively to win,” Schmidt said. “Scoring 70 with how we’ve been playing defensively should be enough. Give La Salle credit. We couldn’t keep their guards in front of us.”
The Bonnies had been winning with defense. They had held their last three opponents to 59.7 points and were ranked third in the A-10, only allowing 66.1 points per game.
During its three-game winning streak, Bona opponents shot 11-of-60 on 3-pointers.
Though the Explorers only hit one three in the second half, they finished 10-of-25 from deep and 28-of-54 overall. Doucoure registered 11 rebounds to help La Salle to a 34-27 edge on the glass.
The Bonnies charged back after halftime as Farell produced 10 straight points and Flowers drained a three for a 52-51 lead. La Salle responded with a mini run of its own to go back up six.
Venning scored eight straight points over a near five-minute stretch to keep the Bonnies close. Banks’ 3-pointer with 5:56 left provided a 66-65 lead.
“I thought our guys fought in the second half,” Schmidt said. “It just wasn’t enough.”
Venning and Banks led five Bonnies in double figures with 16 points apiece. Farell, Luc, and Moses Flowers each added 10.
Banks, who was 3 for his last 23 from the field, found his touch with a 6-for-12 effort. He also added a team-best six rebounds. Luc dished out six assists and had three steals.
Venning said the Bonnies must, “learn to give consistent effort.”
As Schmidt said, “We didn’t play our best tonight.”
La Salle coach Fran Dunphy improved to 8-1 against the Bonnies and 4-0 coaching in the Reilly Center. He led Temple for seven seasons in the A-10 from 2006 to 2013.
The Bonnies play at Duquesne at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.