ALLEGANY — With some strong passing and even stronger shooting, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team ran away with its postseason opener Thursday night.

The Gators made 16 3-pointers, including eight from sophomore Carson Kwiatkowski, and registered 26 assists on their 29 field goals in an 80-39 victory over Falconer in the Section 6 Class B2 pre-quarterfinals.

