ALLEGANY — With some strong passing and even stronger shooting, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team ran away with its postseason opener Thursday night.
The Gators made 16 3-pointers, including eight from sophomore Carson Kwiatkowski, and registered 26 assists on their 29 field goals in an 80-39 victory over Falconer in the Section 6 Class B2 pre-quarterfinals.
Kwiatkowski scored a game-high 26 points for No. 6 A-L (18-3), which will visit No. 3 Newfane (16-4) in a noon quarterfinal on Saturday.
“We made it a point to try to get the 3s inside out,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “I think we did that a lot, got the ball off the bounce or off the pass to the inside and then we were able to kick out and squared up kick-outs for open looks and the guys made ‘em tonight.”
Gavin Truman added 14 points while Michael Frederick (seven rebounds) and Anthony DeCapua had 12 points each.
Gabe Ramadhan made nine assists and Andrew Giardini dished out five.
For No. 11 Falconer (16-6), Jase Smith scored eight points.
A state final four team last year, A-L started its sectional playoff campaign strong with its fifth consecutive victory.
“Getting ‘G’ (Giardini) back has been an underrated thing for us as far as the outside looking in, because he doesn’t bounce off the page on the stat sheet, but there’s a lot of stuff you can’t quantify that he brings to the table,” Anderson said. “That’s huge. Our defense has been really, really good. So the same stuff wins as it does in the regular season. If we play great defense, we rebound the ball well and we share the ball well, I like our chances in any game we’re in.”
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B1 SECOND ROUND
Iroquois 57, Olean 48
ELMA — Olean’s season came to a close with a second-round playoff exit as four Iroquois players scored 10 or more points.
Jack DeRose scored 14 points in the season-ending game for No. 12 Olean (10-12) while Caedyn Tingley added 13 points and Cade Anastasia had 12 points.
Matt Mercurio led No. 5 Iroquois (12-9) with 14 points. Nate McGoldrick had 13 points, Justus Kleitz had 11 points and Trevor Marchese marked 10 points.
Olean scored the game’s first eight points and led 31-22 at halftime, but Iroquois charged back with an 18-4 third quarter.
“They started hitting some shots and took the lead going to the fourth,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski noted. “The fourth was kind of back and forth and we actually took the lead late, but they got a big steal and scored an and-one to regain the lead by two.
“We couldn’t get anything else to fall and they made free throws down the stretch. Tough way to finish the season. I was really proud of our effort. The kids really thought we were going to be playing Saturday, but I have to give credit to Iroquois.”
CLASS C SECOND ROUND
Wilson 47, Portville 38
WILSON — Despite taking a 34-33 lead into the fourth quarter, Portville could not keep its playoff hopes alive, falling in the second round.
Aidan DeFazio led No. 10 Portville (7-15) with 16 points.
For No. 7 Wilson (10-11), Blake Martin scored 10 points, leading five players with seven or more points.
Chautauqua Lake 83, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 39
MAYVILLE — Lawson Ormsby highlighted four double-digit scorers with 18 points to propel Chautauqua Lake into Saturday’s semifinals.
Nick Jacobson and Logan Tarr posted 15 and 14 points, respectively, and Brendan Klossner notched 12 for the ninth-seeded Thunderbirds (9-12), who had 10 of 11 players reach the scoresheet.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley was within 19-10 after the first quarter, but Chautauqua Lake used a 30-10 burst to bring a commanding lead into halftime. Owen Wright scored 10 points, Gavin Baxter had 10 and the pair combined to hit five of seven 3-pointers for the 16th-seeded Timberwolves, who finished the season 2-19.
AT ELMA
Olean (48)
Tingley 5 1-2 13, DeRose 5 2-2 14, Anastasia 4 3-3 12, Bates 3 0-0 7, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-7 48.
Iroquois (57)
Kleitz 3 4-5 11, Bowen 2 1-2 7, Brostko 1 0-0 2, McGoldrick 5 2-3 13, Mercurio 5 4-4 14, Marchese 4 1-1 10. Totals: 20 12-15 57. Olean 16 31 35 48 Iroquois 7 22 40 57
Three-point goals: Olean 6 (Tingley 2, DeRose 2, Anastasia, Bates); Iroquois 5 (Bowen 2, Kleitz, McGoldrick, Marchese). Total fouls: Olean 13, Iroquois 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALLEGANY
Falconer (39)
Smith 3 2-4 8, Baehr 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 1-4 3, Swanson 1 0-0 3, Bailey 2 0-0 6, R. Markham 3 0-1 7, Fuller 2 0-2 4, Z. Markham 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 3-11 39.
Allegany-Limestone (80)
Ramadhan 1 2-2 4, Conroy 1 0-0 3, DeCapua 4 2-4 12, Palmer 1 0-1 3, Kwiatkowski 9 0-0 26, Frederick 5 2-3 12, Truman 6 0-0 14, Furlong 2 0-0 6. Totals: 29 6-10 80. Falconer 6 20 26 39 Allegany-Lime. 18 46 71 80
Three-point goals: Falconer 4 (Bailey 2, Swanson, R. Markham); A-L 16 (Kwiatkowski 8, Furlong 2, Truman 2, DeCapua 2, Conroy, Palmer). Total fouls: Falconer 9, A-L 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT WILSON
Portville (38)
Faulkner 3 0-3 7, DeFazio 5 2-5 16, VanSickle 1 0-0 2, Stives 1 0-0 3, Obergfell 3 0-0 8, Isaman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-8 38.
Wilson (47)
Wolfe 2 3-3 7, Austin 2 2-2 8, Bubar 2 0-0 5, Ernest 1 0-0 2, Fox 3 2-2 8, Martin 4 0-2 10, Solzenberg 1 5-6 7. Totals: 15 12-15 47. Portville 12 21 34 38 Wilson 11 21 33 47
Three-point goals: Portville 5 (Obergfell 2, Faulkner, DeFazio, Stives); Wilson 5 (Austin 2, Martin 2, Bubar). Total fouls: Portville 16, Wilson 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT MAYVILLE
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (39)
Seamon 1 2-2 4, Benzel 1 0-0 2, C. Young 1 0-0 2, Baxter 2 3-4 9, B. Young 2 0-0 6, Bradley 0 2-2 2, Wright 3 1-2 10, Fantaske 1 0-0 2, Boswell 1 0-1 2. Totals: 12 8-10 39.
Chautauqua Lake (83)
Testa 1 0-0 3, Brushaber 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 5 2-3 15, Henry 4 0-2 9, Tarr 5 2-2 14, Klossner 6 0-0 12, Szumigala 2 0-0 4, Ormsby 9 0-0 18, Prewit 1 0-0 2, Maguire 2 0-0 4. Totals: 35 7-10 83. Cattaraugus-L.V. 10 20 29 39 Chautauqua Lake 19 49 68 83
Three-point goals: CLV 7 (Baxter 2, B. Young 2, Wright 3); C. Lake 6 (Jacobson 3, Henry, Tarr 2). Total fouls: CLV 11, C. Lake 13. Fouled out: None.