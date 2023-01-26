PORTVILLE — A 29-23 lead entering the fourth quarter for the Portville girls basketball team did not hold Thursday night, thanks to some hot shooting from Falconer’s Dani Krenzer.
Krenzer scored 12 of her team-best 14 points to lead Falconer to a 37-32 comeback road victory in CCAA East I play.
Leading Portville (9-2, 4-1) in its first league loss were Lilly Bentley, who scored 12 points with nine rebounds, and Ava Haynes, who pulled down eight rebounds.
Falconer led 18-12 at halftime before a 17-5 third quarter put Portville ahead.
“We had a really rough first half and I felt like we came out of the locker room and had a solid third quarter,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “However, the fourth belonged to Dani Krenzer.
“Up until then, Ava Haynes guarded her and did a fabulous job keeping Dani in check while battling foul trouble. When Ava fouled out, Dani took over.”
Welty said decision-making throughout the game also set her team back.
“It was truly poor, but especially evident in the last quarter,” she admitted. “The good news is that tomorrow is a new day and we have the opportunity to get back in the gym and work on our weaknesses.”
Also for Falconer (9-6, 4-1), Augustine Krenzer scored 10 points, Emily Zaranek grabbed six rebounds and Kayla Jo Lynn had four steals and three assists.
Cassadaga Valley 46, Salamanca 45
SALAMANCA — Cassadaga Valley rallied past Salamanca, outscoring the Warriors 17-6 in the third quarter.
Emiley Anderson led Cassadaga (10-5, 3-2) with 18 points and Aliyah Hopkins had 16 points.
For Salamanca (5-8, 1-4), Karina Crouse scored 14 points, Bella Wolfe added 11 points and Lezly McComber had 10 points.
“Cassadaga is a very scrappy team and they proved that tonight,” SHS coach Joe Hinman said. “They were physical and applied a ton of pressure on us. But I think we beat ourselves tonight with the turnovers as we struggled to get into our half court sets especially when Karina got into foul trouble. Too many dropped balls or weak passes.
“We did show a lot of fight, quite literally, in the last quarter down 10 after a scuffle on the court. It was an unfortunate sequence of events but it sparked us late. (We’re) still working on finishing games when they get close.”
CCAA EAST II
Ellicottville 54, Franklinville 46
ELLICOTTVILLE — Tied 20-20 at halftime, Ellicottville pulled away with a 24-8 third quarter to keep its perfect league record intact.
Natalee Leiper scored 16 points for the Eagles (9-4, 5-0) while Addison John had 14 points and three assists.
Dalayla Alexander added 13 points with nine steals, six rebounds and four assists for ECS and Ryah Quinn and Courtney Marsh grabbed six boards each.
For Franklinville (7-7, 3-1), Megan Jackson scored a game-high 20 points and Sofia Bentley and Olivia Frank added 10 points each.
CCAA WEST I
Southwestern 61, Allegany-Limestone 37
ALLEGANY — Holding a 13-12 lead after the first quarter, Allegany-Limestone fell behind by halftime and Southwestern rolled to victory behind 22 points from Reece Beaver.
Beaver made five 3-pointers. Bella Siranni added 12 points for the Trojans.
For A-L, Maddie Callen marked a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds while Maddie Kahm added 11 points and six rebounds.
“Our defense really shut them down in the first half,” A-L coach
Andrea Darrow noted. “They have several good shooters that we really worked to take away. Beaver is a phenomenal player and took advantage of any room we gave her.”
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 54, Hinsdale 16
BOLIVAR — Malayna Ayers paced Bolivar-Richburg with 25 points, making 12 field goals in the win.
Carmen Crowley added 10 points for B-R. B-R (5-8) shook off a slow start, trailing 10-6 after the first quarter before holding Hinsdale to six points for the rest of the game.
Hannah Sutton and Jaylee Jimerson scored five points each for Hinsdale (0-15).
Genesee Valley/Belfast 41, Scio/Friendship 11
BELMONT — Mary Hamer poured in 20 points to lead Genesee Valley/Belfast (9-6) while Anna Drozdowski added seven points.
Nevaeh Ross scored nine points for Scio/Friendship (9-6).
Fillmore 46, Andover/Whitesville 40
FILLMORE — Fillmore held the edge in a battle of Allegany County Section 5 Class D powers, led by Hope Russell’s 19 points.
Grace Russell added 11 points for the Eagles (9-4).
For Andover/Whitesville (10-4), Vanessa Hall scored 18 points.
“We got off to a really nice start and grabbed a double-digit lead in the second quarter, but A/W is tough and they ended the quarter on a great run to cut it to three at half,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “We talked at half time about getting back to playing like us. We got tentative during their run and we just kind of stopped playing.
“We had a balanced third quarter on both sides of the ball and we were able to hold them off at the end. Hope had another fantastic night for us, and Grace Russell scored 9 of her 11 points in the second half and really ran a good offense out there.”