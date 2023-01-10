Sabres lose to Kraken

Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie (67) and Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) battle for the puck during a faceoff during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.

 Associated Press

BUFFALO — Matt Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night for the Kraken's sixth consecutive win.

Yanni Gourde also scored, Andre Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves in the fifth of a seven-game trip, Seattle's longest of the season.

