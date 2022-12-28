OLEAN Jonathan Kowal was recently named the coordinator of athletics/recruiter for SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus, said George Sisson, director of athletics and recreation.
“Jonathan brings in an extensive amount of experience in higher education,” Sisson said. “He has coached in collegiate athletics where he’s had to recruit, abide by NJCAA rules and regulations, as well as run fundraising events. I have faith that Jonathan will be the right person to help build our cross country and eSports programs at the Cattaraugus County Campus.”
Kowal will oversee JCC’s National Junior College Athletic Association eSports and cross country programs while also managing campus intramural offerings. He will also be responsible for maintaining and strengthening JCC’s partnership with the Olean YMCA.
“I look forward to the opportunity to help develop a new eSports team, working in the new eSports arena, and helping to return cross country to the Cattaraugus County Campus,” Kowal said.
“I hope to use the best practices, technology, and alternatives open to us to recruit the local areas of Cattaraugus, Allegany, and McKean counties,” he added. “I look forward to meeting and working with as many athletic directors, coaches, eSports advisors, and high school guidance counselors to build the sports programs here in Olean.”
Kowal was the head women’s basketball coach from 2016-2018 at Atlanta Metropolitan State College. He previously served as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Catawba College and the University of North Carolina Pembroke. Kowal also volunteered as an AAU coach for Georgia Heat Basketball, Peachtree City Basketball, and Peak Performance Basketball.
After his time at Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Kowal returned to his native Western New York, where he was a staff assistant at the University at Buffalo. While at UB, Kowal served as a site lead coordinator for COVID-19 screenings. Kowal also assisted in the anatomical gift program where he provided customer service to program donors.
“Having served in a variety of higher education positions and settings has given me hands-on experience in working with a diversity of students, administrators, coaches, faculty, and staff,” Kowal said. “I have gained valuable experience in recruiting, coaching, teaching, and administrative responsibilities, all of which are essential to the position of athletic coordinator.”
Kowal earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical education from Troy University.