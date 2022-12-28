OLEAN Jonathan Kowal was recently named the coordinator of athletics/recruiter for SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus, said George Sisson, director of athletics and recreation.

“Jonathan brings in an extensive amount of experience in higher education,” Sisson said. “He has coached in collegiate athletics where he’s had to recruit, abide by NJCAA rules and regulations, as well as run fundraising events. I have faith that Jonathan will be the right person to help build our cross country and eSports programs at the Cattaraugus County Campus.”

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social