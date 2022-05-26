PORTVILLE — Gowanda’s Addison Kota gave herself a lead with a big swing and never let the Portville softball team come all the way back on Wednesday.
An eighth grade pitcher, Kota hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning in Wednesday’s Section 6 Class C semifinal and kept the lead through seven innings, throwing a two-hitter as Gowanda edged Portville, 5-3.
“Credit to Gowanda, their pitcher did a really nice job changing speeds and moving it around the strike zone,” Portville coach Bill Torrey said. “We did a nice job putting the ball in play, we just hit it where they were. When we had the opportunity to manufacture some runs and some extra bases, we did so, which we like to do, but it just wasn’t enough tonight.”
Kota, whose older sister Zoey plays softball at St. Bonaventure, struck out five and walked two.
“That’s just huge to jump up on them, they probably haven’t been down too many times this year,” Gowanda coach Mike Maloney said of the homer. “No doubt it gave us some energy, some confidence to know they can play with them.
PORTVILLE took its first run in the bottom of the first after a walk by speedy leadoff hitter Teagan Kosinski, who moved two bases on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a Madison Ford RBI groundout.
Gowanda plated three more, for a 5-1 lead, in the third after two hits and two walks, with a one-run single by Holland Browning and a two-run single by Lily Bobseine.
After reaching on a fielder’s choice, Kosinski worked her way to third with two stolen bases in the sixth and scored on an error. Portville got its last run in the seventh: Sam Steadman doubled, advanced on a ground ball and scored on a passed ball with two outs and a full count, but Kota got a called third strike on the next pitch to end the game.
After falling behind early, Torrey liked his team’s response, but Portville never put together the same kind of big inning Gowanda had in the first and third.
“At all points throughout the game I feel like momentum gave them an opportunity to capitalize and us to just slink back, but every single time we came out with a little charge,” Torrey said. “It’s just we had nice hits, but it would be right at them or unable to capitalize, to roll the top of the order at the right time.
“They had that big inning, jumped out 2-1 and had three more in the third. But we were just never able to have that one big inning ourselves. We made a little charge at the end and you never then know what can happen. But Gowanda, aside from their pitching, made plays when they needed to, their second baseman had a couple nice grabs, their pitcher caught some nice line drives and obviously the outfield made a few plays. It’s tough when it doesn’t go your way but I was very proud of them in that respect.”
Peyton Young had Portville’s only other hit, a fifth-inning single to break up the no-hit bid.
Kota and Bobseine had two hits each and Cameron Nagel hit a double for Gowanda.
Third-seeded Gowanda (16-4) will play No. 1 Falconer in the championship on Tuesday, May 31, at Allegany-Limestone. Portville’s season ended after just its second loss, at 17-2.
“Only one team wins their last game,” Torrey said. “It’s not the way we’d like to close out, but this team consistently has overachieved expectations, from the beginning of the year not being sure who was going to go where, turnover in positions, all the way into league champs, 16-1 season and even tonight, they never quit and always were trying to fight and scratch and claw their way back. Very proud of all their efforts and I will sorely miss our five seniors.”