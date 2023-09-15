OLEAN — In a three-minute span midway through the second half, Olean’s Leea Kopp and Chloe Stitt both scored to turn a tie game into a two-goal Huskies lead.
The goals stood as the only ones in a 2-0 victory for Olean in a CCAA West I girls soccer game against Jamestown.
Makayla Magro assisted on the first goal and Allie Stayer assisted the second.
Olean goalkeeper Emma Edwards made three saves to earn a shutout for the Huskies (4-2-1).
Morgan Maloney made nine saves in front of the net for Jamestown.
“I just feel like the girls played really well,” Olean coach Dan Freeman said. “Some girls weren’t playing positions they normally play but we were rock solid and just controlled most of the game.
“I will say their keeper was very good.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Genesee Valley/Belfast 4, Andover/Whitesville 2
ANDOVER — Whitney Young scored a hat trick with two assists from Hannah Southwick-Powers to lead Genesee Valley/Belfast (6-1) on the road.
Danika Scott scored the fourth goal for GVBC. Haelyn Clark recorded an assist and GVBC goalkeeper Kimimela Ball made one save.
For Andover/Whitsville (1-4), Leigha Phelps and Makaila Brewster each scored a goal, assisted by Bella Pepiciello and Graci Lewis-Ellison. Olivia Waters had a big day in front of the net, recording 11 saves.
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 4, Salamanca 0
SALAMANCA — Audrey Hurlburt, Drew Ficek, Brooke Butler and Addison John each scored a goal to lead Ellicottville (4-1) on the road.
Ficek, Hurlburt and Layla Kerns each had an assist. Courtney Marsh made one save to keep a shutout for the Eagles.
For Salamanca (1-4-1), Beya John made 19 saves.
Despite the loss, Salamanca coach Kersten Furlong said, “We played a really good game and had some girls step up and play well as we had a few injuries. Beya John did an amazing job in goal tonight.”
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Franklinville 2
FRANKLINVILLE — Evelyn Janora, Rebekah Butcher and McKenzie Harvey scored to lead Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Madison Singer and Breanna Unruh each recorded an assist and Kierra Knobloch made one save in goal for the T-Wolves (2-2-1).
Luciana Marchese and Lainey Dunlap both scored for Franklinville with assists from Alena Murphy and Lilliana Haggerty. Taylor Chase made nine saves for the Panthers (0-6).
Portville 5, Randolph 1
RANDOLPH — Meghan Lyle racked up two goals and two assists as Portville evened its record while handing Randolph its first loss.
Madison Jobe (assist), Gianna Aloi and Aryanna Hatch all added markers for the Panthers (3-3-1, 2-1), who jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead. Grace Gariepy handed out two assists and Julia Wyant and Emily Collins added a helper apiece. Mackenzie Harmon recorded six saves.
"We were looking for a bounce-back after a tough loss Monday (1-0 to league rival Ellicottville), and the girls responded with character and toughness,” Portville coach Mike Matz said. “Randolph has talent and has put up some prolific numbers and I'm proud of our defenders for largely holding them in check."
Sadie Steward notched the lone goal for the Cardinals (5-1, 3-1).
ECIC III
Pioneer 9, Maryvale 0
CHEEKTOWAGA — Gretchen Rumfola contributed to six goals, piling up three markers and three assists to power Pioneer.
Emma Watson scored twice after the break while Jayden Leederman, Taylor Rosier, Kam Dawley and Cam Marrs (assist) also found the back of the net for the Panthers (4-2).
Abby Mason and Sam Palmisano combined for the shutout, with the latter making the only save.
NON-LEAGUE
SCIO TOURNAMENT
Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 2, Hammondsport 1
SCIO — Brynn Lavery collected both goals, including the game-winner in the 70th minute, to lift Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale in the first round.
Lavery tallied off a Lily Tompkins pass in the 12th minute for C-R/H (2-2, 1-1), which held that narrow edge for the next 50 minutes until Zayda Braun scored an unassisted marker to tie it for Hammondsport.
Cloey Larabee assisted on Lavery’s winner and Annaleece Melton made two saves for the Rebels, who outshot the Lakers, 24-3. LaZell Locey stopped 12 shots for Hammondsport.
“We did just enough to come away with this one,” said C-R/H coach Aaron Wight, whose team faces a quick turnaround when it meets Scio/Friendship in today’s 11 a.m. title game. “It wasn’t pretty. We need to do a better job converting our chances. Some of our girls adapted well in some new roles, and hopefully we can build on it from here.
BOYS SOCCER
THURSDAY
CCAA WEST I
Olean 2, Jamestown 1
Olean — Olean (1-5) secured its first win of the season in a defeat of league opponent Jamestown (2-4).
The Red Raiders were on a two-game win streak before the Huskies dispatched of them at home. Brody Frame and Alex Linderman were the two names on the scoresheet for Olean with Karsten Stdatler and Frame getting the assists respectively.
Braylon Torres was in goal for the Huskies and he made five saves on the night.
“Our next game is Saturday against Salamanca,” Olean coach TJ Magro said. “Come and support us, we would love the loud noise of a crowd.”