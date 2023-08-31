OLEAN — In its first match of the season the Olean girls soccer team (1-0) claimed victory over Ellicottville (0-1) by a final score of 2-1.
After 45 minutes of play, the game remained a stalemate. However it wasn’t to stay that way as three goals were poured in during the second half. For the Huskies it was Leea Kopp and Allie Stayer who found the back of the net. However, they wouldn’t have been able to do so if it weren’t for the two assists that were provided by Emily Gibbons on the night. Ellicottville’s Brooke Butler broke up Olean’s clean sheet with an unassisted goal of her own.
The level of goalkeeping on the night was about even with Olean’s goalkeeper Emma Edwards tallying 8 saves to Eagles keeper Courtney Marsh’s 7 saves.
“I think we started off the game very strong, I think we had a bit of an edge on (Ellicottville) throughout the entire game,” Huskies coach Dan Freeman said. “But we held onto the ball a little bit more when we were working into the attacking third. But they definitely have some dangerous people that were moving forward at times and they were getting some opportunities … but overall I thought it was a pretty good game [and] fairly matched.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 2, Andover/Whitesville 1, 2OT
ANDOVER — In a game where regular time wasn’t enough, Bolivar-Richburg’s (1-0) Cassidy Stives scored her second goal of the night, a double overtime winner, over Andover/Whitesville.
Stives opened the game’s scoring in the second half for the Wolverines with an assist provided by Sarah Perkins. With victory in sight, A/W’s Brynna Gaylord forced extra time with a goal assisted by Leigha Phelps with under two minutes left in regulation.
B-R’s win would not have been secured if it were not for the help of sophomore goalkeeper Rylee Whiting who tallied up a staggering 15 in the game. Meanwhile A/W’s keeper, Olivia Waters, ended the night with five.
ANDREA MORTON MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Port Allegany/Smethport 1, Salamanca 0
SALAMANCA — One goal was all that separated Salamanca (0-1) and Port Allegany/Smethport (2-2) in the Warriors’ opening match of the season.
The lone goal, scored from long range by Ellie Yeager in the second half made all the difference. Warriors goalkeeper Shea Monahan recorded one save in a defensively stressed fixture. Port’s keeper, Jennifer Baxter ended the night with four saves.
“Obviously I’m disappointed we lost,” Salamanca coach Kersten Furlong said. “But we have a young and raw team and we saw some great things. As upset as I am about the loss, I’m excited for what we have for the rest of the season. We had some close calls we could’ve put away but we didn’t.”
FILLMORE TOURNAMENT
Portville 3, Arkport/Canaseraga 0
FILLMORE — Megan Lyle led the way for Portville in its season opener, with an all-out display of attacking prowess with a goal and an assist to her name in the affair.
Also finding the net for Portville (1-0) was Grace Gariepy and Olivia Dean. Alongside Lyle’s assist were contributions from Madison Jobe and Julia Wyant on the goals scored.
It was a relatively quiet night for Portville’s goalkeeper Mackenzie Harmon who ended the night with three saves. Not much of the same can be said for her counterpart Maddie Kellogg who, while allowing three goals, made 14 saves while between the sticks for A/C (0-1).
"Winning the opener always takes some pressure off. I was impressed by several of our new additions from our undefeated JV team last year,” Panthers coach Mike Matz said. “We need to finish more efficiently."
Fillmore 10, Holland 0
FILLMORE — Holland (0-1) posed little threat to Fillmore (1-0) as the Eagles loaded the scoresheet in a dominant win.
Hope Russell led the way for Fillmore with four goals to her name. Also adding to the scoreline were Grace Russell (two goals), Delaney Hillman, Tenlee Miller, Amelia Rose and Rachel Hatch who combined for the other six goals. Oakley Frazier led the team in the assists column with three on the night. Other assists were brought on by Hatch (two assists), Grace Russell, Allie Mills and Mylee Miller.
Fillmore goalkeeper Preslee Miller made three saves in the game. For the Dutch it was Carson Kerber and Sydney Seiflein splitting time in goal and combining for 12 saves.
“We had nine players figure into the scoring column and really the entire team made contributions,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “Not much to find fault with on the first night out against a Holland team who is typically a pretty solid C school in Section 6. We will have to be as good to come out ahead against Portville. They are a very good team.”