OLEAN — Olean (3-2-1) girls soccer’s undefeated streak has extended to three games with a victory over Fredonia (0-2) at home on Wednesday.
In the first half, there was nothing to split the Huskies and Hillbillies who took an empty scoresheet into the second half. The goalless run did not last too much longer into the second 40 minutes as eighth grader Leea Kopp found the back of the net. Using her speed, she broke through the Fredonia defense. A hefty touch brough the keeper out but before she could be closed down, Kopp slotted her shot into the back of the net, the lone goal in a 1-0 win in CCAA West I play.
Her shot was one of seven that the Huskies mustered in the game, most of which went wayward and did not trouble the Hillbillies goalkeeper Naomi Muck who had three saves on the night. Emma Edwards was between the sticks for Olean and she had twice the amount of work as her counterpart as she had six saves in the game.
“I felt like the game went back and forth,” Olean coach Dan Freeman said. “In the end luck was on our side. Leea (Kopp) has done a good job this season. She’s our leading goalscorer as an eighth grader. We have other girls who can score, but she’s got some hustle in her.”
ALLEGANY COUNTYFriendship/Scio 2, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1FRIENDSHIP — Friendship/Scio (1-2) recorded its first win of the season against a previously undefeated Genesee Valley/Belfast (5-1).
Morgan Holcom got the scoring underway for F/S with an assist from Morghyn Ross nine minutes into the game. Nevaeh Ross added a second goal in the 23rd minute to double the lead. Hannah Southwick-Powers converted a penalty kick for GVBC with under eight minutes left in the half. With a blank scoresheet in the second half, there was no comeback however.
F/S keeper Grace Drumm made 11 saves in the night that kept her team in the game. Meanwhile Kimimela Ball had five for GVBC.
“We came in 0-2 and GV/Belfast was undefeated so it was a really nice win,” Friendship/Scio coach Dillon McFall said. “This is my first year with these girls so we’re still learning how to go, but sometimes it takes a gritty win like this to get started. Now we’re hoping to string some (wins) together. I’m proud of the girls, they played hard.”
CCAA WEST IAllegany-Limestone 3, Southwestern 2ALLEGANY — In a battle between two undefeated sides, Allegany-Limestone (6-0) emerged victorious over Southwestern (3-1-1).
Liza Giardini got the Gators off the mark in the game with her first half strike assisted by Abby Peck. Southwestern’s Avery Casselman made sure the game was tied going into halftime with her goal assisted by Emma Malmstrom-Jouannet. In the second half, Cait Kellogg and Maddie Kahm’s goals, assisted by Giardini and Aubrey Luce respectively, were enough to negate Trojans’ Heidi Swan-Leuze goal.
A-L keeper Chloe Baker made six saves in the game while Braya Beaver made four for Southwestern.
“It was a hard-fought game, we were both undefeated coming in,” Gators coach Dale MacArthur said. “We did a good job of controlling things in the first half, but they pretty much owned us in the second. Our girls rose to the occasion, but they’ve got a pretty good team.”
CCAA EASTRandolph 5, Salamanca 0SALAMANCA — Salamanca (1-3-1) suffered a defeat at home as they were on the receiving end of a strong Randolph (5-0) attack.
Gianna Bowles paced the Cardinals with a hat trick in the game. Alongside her was Sadie Steward and Jenna Anderson who got on the scoresheet as well. The Randolph attack peppered the Salamanca goal as they had 14 shots on goal compared to the Warriors one. Randolph keeper Stella Smith had an easy night with only one save, while Beya John who was in net for Salamanca made nine saves.
“It was 1-0 in the first half, they just beat us to every ball,” Salamanca coach Kersten Furlong said. “They just worked a little harder. I hope we can learn from this, but we can’t dwell on it too long as we have another rivalry match coming up and we hope we can bounce back. Summer Downey did a great job in defense tonight for us.”
Pine Valley/Gowanda 2, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2CATTARAUGUS — There was nothing to separate Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-2-1) and Pine Valley/Gowanda (0-4-1) as the match ended in a draw.
A first half Timberwolf goal scored by Zoe Whitmore, assisted by Candice Brown was negated by a Samantha Collins goal for the Panthers. She was assisted by Sarah Kruszka as the score was knotted up at halftime. The same story was told in the second half as Evelyn Janora’s unassisted goal was responded to with a Rayne Bruyer goal assisted by Kruszka again. A scoreless overtime forced the sides to settle with a draw.
CLV goalkeeper Kierra Knobloch made six saves in the game. PV/G’s keeper had a much busier night as she made 23 saves on 25 shots faced.
Ellicottville 8, Franklinville 0FRANKLINVILLE — Ellicottville (3-1-1) won convincingly over Franklinville (0-5).
Brooke Butler was the ringleader for the Eagles with four goals in the game. Not far behind her was Aubrey Hurlburt who tacked on a hat trick of her own. Drew Ficek contributed one more for Ellicottville.
Courtney Marsh was credited with a clean sheet as she did not face a shot in the game.
Franklinville’s Taylor Chase faced 29 shots, stopping 21 of them.
“We played without two of our top three players, Sofia Bentley and Olivia Frank, who were out with injury,” Franklinville coach Tim Wangelin said.
BOYS SOCCERNON-LEAGUEFriendship/Scio 3, Lima Christian 2SCIO — A late game winner from Aiden Golden propelled Friendship/Scio (1-5) to its first win of the season over Lima Christian (0-5).
Three quick-fire goals were traded between the sides in the first half as Charlie Taylor and Lawson Ector put F/S ahead by two, the latter scoring from the penalty spot. Under 40 seconds elapsed between the goals. Lima Christian responded almost just as fast with a goal from Nathan Herring. An own goal from the F/S tied the game only a few minutes into the second half. With 19 seconds left before overtime, Golden put his team back in front and secured the game.
Friendship/Scio’s goalkeeper Deacon Brown had a busy night with eight saves in the game. Lima Christian keeper Justin Choromanski had a similar workload with six saves on the night.
“Both teams played hard, it came down to the last 19 seconds,” F/S coach Brad Gertis said. “Both teams had chances to put the game away, but there were just a lot of miskicks. Now it’s onto the next one.”