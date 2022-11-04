SANBORN — A second consecutive sectional championship season ended the same way for the Ellicottville girls soccer team:
Shut out in the Far West Regional.
Section 5 Class D titleist Keshequa’s defense proved to be impenetrable for the Section 6 champion Eagles Friday night at Niagara Wheatfield Senior High School. The Eagles mustered five shots on goal, all saved by Keshequa goalkeeper Isabella Hugi, and couldn’t slow down Ava Thayer, who led the Indians to a 3-0 win with two goals and one assist.
“They are a great team,” Ellicottville coach Tammy Eddy said. “I can’t say anything bad about them. They’re a physical team, they played well, they passed the ball well and I wish them the best.”
Thayer opened the scoring in just the eighth minute, finishing off a corner kick with a Kelsey Davis assist. Just 11 minutes later, in the 19th, Isabella Isaman finished off a scrum in front of the net with Thayer credited for the assist.
While Ellicottville mounted a stronger counter in the later half of the first, with multiple corner kicks and free kicks awarded, it could not cut into the lead before halftime.
In the 48th minute with a Libby Benner assist, Thayer netted her second of the game to allow Keshequa to breathe a little easier for the rest of the night.
“I just think it was the girls’ mojo,” Keshequa coach Patrice Forrester said. “They were excited, they were on cloud nine, they just came in here to do what they thought that they could do. After we scored the two goals, we gave them the whole speech about being ahead 2-0 at the half. That’s kind of dangerous, we didn’t want to get comfortable, (we) kept saying we weren’t going to get comfortable. And they didn’t.”
Keshequa held a 9-3 advantage in corner kicks. For Eddy, the Eagles’ early deficit stemmed from lack of possession.
“We just came out and we were waiting, we were letting them win the ball before we got to it,” she said. “And when you win the ball you tend to score goals and we didn’t do that today.”
Ellicottville goalkeeper Abby Chudy made 11 saves.
“She did great,” Eddy said. “Abby played great in goal.”
Forrester said the play of Ellicottville midfielder Brooke Butler stood out in Keshequa’s film study of the Eagles.
“We watched a little bit of film, (we) kind of had a hard time figuring out what their formation was because we thought they played a stopper-sweeper, but at times they dropped to a two-sweeper, so we were kind of cognizant of that like they might have two people in the middle, so we really worked on getting the ball out wide,” Forrester said. “The girl in the middle (Butler), we saw her, she’s all over the field and has a very good foot. So we were conscientious of where she was. I watched them play the North Collins game and they fought hard, they did a great job and they got that win at the end, it was just exciting. So we were excited (to face them).”
Keshequa (15-6) will advance to the NYSPHSAA semifinals in the Cortland area next weekend.
Ellicottville will graduate five seniors from a group that won back-to-back Section 6 Class D titles.
“We had a great season, we won a sectional title, it was great to be in this game,” Eddy said. “And hopefully we’ll be back here next year.
“I’m sad for my seniors that I’m losing, but I’ve got a strong junior core and some sophomores and freshmen coming up, so hopefully we’ll be back.”
And if they get back, the Eagles will take another crack at getting over the regional hump. Last year, Ellicottville fell to Fillmore 2-0. Keshequa ran through a gauntlet of Section 5 teams this year, beating Avoca/Prattsburgh, Fillmore and Genesee Valley/Belfast in consecutive games all by one-goal margins.
“I think it’s hard because you never really know what to expect,” Eddy said of the regional. “When you go to sectionals, you’re like ‘Oh, OK, I’ve seen them play or I know who they play.’ And here, you’re kind of blind. You can watch some videos but it’s not the same as playing them in real life. But we had a great season.”