FILLMORE — For the second-straight night, the Cuba-Rushford softball team took an early lead and came up with a big four-run inning in the later stages to remain in front.
And in both instances, it led to a win.
Riley Keller went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI and the Rebels used a four-run seventh inning to pull out a 9-4 triumph over Fillmore in Allegany County softball action on Tuesday night. C-R was out-hit 11-5 and committed five errors to Fillmore’s one, but took advantage of 11 walks and managed to keep the Eagles halted on the bases.
Sydney Howard fanned eight with four walks over five innings while Jordyn Radomski struck out two with one walk over the final two frames for C-R (2-0). Howard added the other hit for the Rebels. For Fillmore, Skylar Gaddy went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a double while Oakley Frazier and Mattie McCumiskey each had two hits. Mylee Miller, in her varsity debut as an eighth-grader, struck out 11 and walked 11 over 6 ⅔ innings.
C-R led 4-0 in the third before Fillmore pulled to within 4-3 in the fourth. Up 5-3, the Rebels notched four in the seventh to give themselves a cushion.
“Cuba-Rushford's catcher (Keller) had a great arm to throw two runners out at second,” first-year Fillmore coach Desi Lyman said. “Mylee held strong through six innings, collecting 11 strikekouts. (We had) several hits, and hopefully as we move forward throughout the season, the timing of those hits will be better placed to score more runs.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 17, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1, 5 inn.
BELFAST — Malayna Ayers struck out nine and issued just one walk while throwing a no-hitter for Bolivar-Richburg.
Jayna Thomas and Rylee Whiting both went 2-for-3 while Madigan and McKinlee Harris each tripled for the Wolverines. Hannah Southwick-Powers struck out five and walked five over the first three innings for Genesee Valley/Belfast. When she exited, GV/B was within a 2-1 score.
“It was 2-1 going into the fourth and we just fell apart,” GV/B coach Mark Sullivan said. “Bolivar-Richburg’s a good team. We can only get better from where we started off today. Hannah pitched well for us.”
NON-LEAGUE
West Valley 17, Brocton 11
WEST VALLEY — Lauren Fraschella logged a pair of triples and drove in seven runs to power West Valley (2-1).
Colleen Keller posted two hits and three RBI and also earned the pitching victory, striking out eight with five walks. Ronni DuFraine also collected two hits, including a double. WV scored four runs in the first and used five-run frames in both the third and fourth to take control, but had to fend off Brocton throughout.
“We gave up a bad inning in the fourth and seventh defensively,” WV coach Bryan Hansen said. “Offensively, we had some big innings to try to put the gap between us. We kept the pedal down all night, but Brocton’s a scrappy bunch and they fought back all night.”
Hailey Carlson and Hannah Utegg each had three hits for Brocton.
Forestville 20, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1, 4 inn.
FORESTVILLE — Forestville jumped on C-LV with a five-run first inning and an eight-run third.
The Timberwolves fell to 0-2.
Clymer/Sherman 15, Salamanca 3, 5 inn.
SALAMANCA — Elli Bodamer struck out 10 while allowing just six hits and one walk to spark Clymer/Sherman.
Olivia Maleski was 3-for-4 while Janelle Burchanowski finished 2-for-3 for C/S.
For Salamanca (0-1), eighth-grader Avianna Stahlman had a hit while she, Skyla Dowdy and Marlee Maybee all drove in a run. Makenzie Crouse and Charli Ross also added singles.
Friendship/Scio 15, Campbell-Savona 0, 5 inn.
FRIENDSHIP — Nevaeh Ross piled up 13 strikeouts while tossing a five-inning perfect game to lead Friendship/Scio.
It was her second perfect game to go with her many other no-hitters. Ross, out of the leadoff spot, also went 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI for F/S. Logan Roberts was 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs while Claire Calhoun (RBI), Morghyn Ross (2 RBI), Kiara Grover (2 RBI) and Emily Lamberson (RBI) all added two hits. Katherine Lamberson had a hit and drove in three runs in the win.
Wellsville 15, Allegany-Limestone 0
WELLSVILLE — Lindsay Stuck went 3-for-4 with a pair of three-run home runs to power Wellsville. Makenzie Cowburn, Makenna Dunbar and Marissa Ordway totaled 12 strikeouts and just one walk in a combined one-hitter.
Dunbar posted three hits, including a double, and two RBI while Kaylie Fuller was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and RBI for Wellsville (7-1). Marissa Ordway notched two doubles while driving in one.
For Allegany-Limestone (0-4), Addison Thornton singled.