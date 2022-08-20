KANE, Pa. — Its new field will have to wait, but the Kane football team aims to make this the year it returns to perennial prominence.
The Wolves limped to a 3-6 finish in an injury-filled 2021 season, head coach Todd Silfies’ first since stepping away in 2017 after six years at the helm. Numbers aren’t quite where Silfies would like them, but with ample roster experience, Kane will look to assert itself among a loaded District 9 Region 2 league.
Injuries plagued Kane while navigating what was the District 9 Large School League in 2021. While sidelined veterans hurt their results, the Wolves seek to reap the benefits this year, as their sophomore class already features the varsity experience to pair with upperclassmen.
“It sounds cliche, but we’re just trying to get better every day and get some of the new guys up to speed,” Silfies said. “We had a really big freshman class last year, and with all of the injuries we suffered, we had some guys get experience that they likely wouldn’t have gotten otherwise. We try to put a positive spin on that, since some of the guys who will be asked to start for the first time already have meaningful experience.”
Kane opened camp with a handful of question marks — including at quarterback — but Silfies’ staff is confident in the personnel at its disposal. The pieces exist, but preseason position battles were required to determine where many will fit.
“We’ve got 29 really good guys here, and we can work with that,” Silfies said. “They’ve done a really nice job of bonding together through camp, and we’re excited about the group that we do have.”
The Wolves return 13 lettermen, 11 of whom started a year ago. Perhaps their most prevalent position battle will be at quarterback, where senior Ricky Zampogna and sophomore Kyle Zook have shared starting reps throughout camp.
Zampogna completed 58% of his pass attempts last year in relief of injured senior Harley Morris, but is primarily a running back. Zook brings more of a pass-first skill set to the backfield, a contrast that Silfies said Kane can use to its advantage.
“We have some playmakers, and depending on who the quarterback is, that’s going to play a role in the type of offense we run,” Silfies said. “We’re trying to tailor things to two very different styles of quarterbacks, and hopefully that makes us more dynamic as a team.”
Zampogna also notched 638 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns last season, and will likely share carries with rising sophomore Sam West and rising senior Addison Plants.
“Our strength is our athleticism,” Silfies said. “We need to form a brotherhood, and I think our players and assistant coaches have done a nice job of developing that.”
Plants will be asked to anchor Kane’s defense from the middle linebacker position after leading the team with 104 total tackles last season. Aaron Smith (66 tackles), Landon Darr (48 tackles) and Zampogna (45 tackles) will provide a stern supporting cast.
In the midst of its rebuild, Kane will face a daunting schedule in Region 2, which features the mid-sized schools in District 9. Northern powers such as Ridgway and Port Allegany meet southern powers such as Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley to form the conference, but Silfies’ group is excited about its standing.
“I think it’s really cool, and it’s a perfect mix of old rivalries,” Silfies said. “We have Smethport back on the schedule, we have rivalries in Ridgway, Brockway and Bradford, and we have some perennial football powers that are new to us in the regular season.”
Kane will have to wait another season for the implementation of the district’s artificial turf field, as construction was delayed until the spring of 2023. When the turf is ready next fall, however, the Wolves hope to have already taken the first few steps back to prominence.
“We’re trying to build the culture back here in many ways, and set the expectation high in terms of what it means to be a Kane football player,” Silfies said. “The level of investment that you need to make both in season and out of season to reach the standard the community has set for us. People in Kane want to win, and I think we have a group of guys that are really committed to bringing that back.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Dane Anderson, junior, 6-9, 157, wide receiver/defensive back
Reece Bechakas, junior, 6-0, 167, running back/defensive back
Sam Lundeen, junior, 6-1, 171, wide receiver/defensive back
Ricky Zampogna, senior, 6-1, 174, quarterback/running back/defensive back
Scott Szymanski, senior, 5-11, 191, tight end/defensive back
Sam West, sophomore, 5-7, 165, running back/linebacker
Addison Plants, senior, 5-9, 168, running back/linebacker
Kane Scharba, sophomore, 6-0, 185, offensive line/linebacker
Aaron Smith, senior, 6-0, 234, offensive line/defensive line
Lucas Burrs, senior, 6-0, 1266, offensive line/defensive line
James Deane, senior, 6-0, 203, offensive line/defensive line
ALSO LETTERING were:
Cole Walker, senior, 5-5, 176, kicker
William Costanzo, sophomore, 6-1, 220, offensive line/defensive line
THE PLAYERS, by position:
OffenseQuarterbacks:
Kyle Zook (soph., 6-0, 147), Isaiah Smith (fr., 5-9, 215), Zampogna
Running Backs:
Bechakas, Zampogna, Luke Ely (sr., 6-1, 174), West, Plants
Ends/Receivers:
Anderson, Lundeen, Landon Darr (sr., 6-1, 195), Daniel Paul (sr., 6-2, 158), Trey Bradybaugh (soph., 5-10, 142), Levi Wilson (soph., 5-6, 154), Szymanski, Blaine Good (soph., 6-1, 145), Austin Campbell (soph., 5-9, 134), Kaleb Wileman (fr., 5-10, 138)
Guards/Tackles/Centers:
Camden Ray (soph., 5-8, 157), Scharba, Thomas Shrubb (fr., 5-4, 171), Cameron Severance (soph., 6-3, 316), A. Smith, Burrs, Deane, Costanzo, John Lorenzo (soph., 6-3, 308)
Kickers:
Walker, Bucky Wright (soph., 5-9, 140)
DefenseEnds/Tackles:
Severance, A. Smith, Burrs, Deane, Costanzo, Lorenzo
Linebackers:
I. Smith, Wileman, Wilson, Ely, West, Plants, Wileman, Ray, Scharba, Shrubb
Defensive Backs:
Anderson, Behcakas, Zook, Lundeen, Darr, Paul, Zampogna, Bradybaugh, Szymanski, Good, Campbell
THE SCHEDULE:August
26 — at Brockway, 7 p.m.
September
2 — Punxsutawney, 7 p.m. 9 — St. Marys, 7 p.m. 16 — at Ridgway, 7 p.m. 23 — at Union-AC Valley, 7 p.m. 30 — Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
October
7 — Redbank Valley, 7 p.m. 14 — at Keystone, 7 p.m. 21 — at Smethport, 7 p.m. 28 — Bradford, 7 p.m.
