The Kane football team returns 13 letter winners from its injury-ridden 2021 season, when the Wolves finished 3-6 in Todd Silfies’ first year returning as head coach. Pictured are, front row (from left): William Costanzo, Scott Szymanski, James Deane, Cole Walker. Middle row: Lucas Burns, Kane Scharba, Sam West, Addison Plants, Dane Anderson, Aaron Smith. Back row: Reece Bechakas, Sam Lundeen, Ricky Zampogna, Landon Darr.

 Jeff Uveino/Special to the Times Herald

KANE, Pa. — Its new field will have to wait, but the Kane football team aims to make this the year it returns to perennial prominence.

The Wolves limped to a 3-6 finish in an injury-filled 2021 season, head coach Todd Silfies’ first since stepping away in 2017 after six years at the helm. Numbers aren’t quite where Silfies would like them, but with ample roster experience, Kane will look to assert itself among a loaded District 9 Region 2 league.

