KANE, Pa. — Nearing the end of a mostly difficult season, the Kane football team saw a bright light, some hope for the future.
Now it’s on a young new coach to build that light into something stronger.
Keaton Rounsville is the Big 30’s newest coach and among its youngest. The 2017 Kane graduate became the successor for his high school coach after Todd Silfies took on a new position as assistant principal and could no longer serve as the Wolves’ head coach. Rounsville, who had coached on Silfies’ staff the last two years, took on the head job in July.
Last year, Kane started 1-7 — its lone early win against Ridgway in Week 4 — before two wins over Smethport and Bradford in the final two weeks.
Despite the change in coaches, Rounsville sees some positive carryover from the season’s ending.
“Obviously not to live in the past, but we ended with two wins and it kind of jump-started our program going into the offseason,” Rounsville said. “We had a lot of guys showing up, lifting, getting workouts in, all that sort of thing.”
The Kane grad, who won the Big 30 Lineman of the Year honor in 2016, doesn’t expect to change the formula from the one his teams played with.
“Going forward, we’re looking to play a similar style of football,” he said. “We’re still going to be fast, we’re going to play physical. We’re just going to play Kane’s style. The old adage, what I grew up in, playing defense, running the football, throwing the ball when we’ve got to. Just being open to anything and everything at this point.”
After playing college football at Clarion, Rounsville returned to his hometown during the pandemic and started working for an area drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility. He was approached about joining the football staff at Kane, where Silfies was returning to his old job. He helped with the offensive and defensive lines and linebackers before last year taking on a greater role as a run game coordinator/line coach and coaching the defensive “box.”
“Once this past month happened, July, Mr. Silfies was promoted to assistant principal and I figured it was my calling. I’ve always wanted to be a head football coach. To be able to do it in Kane, where I graduated from, is obviously something that I hold near and dear to my heart. So when the opportunity presented itself, I said ‘Why not? Let’s give this thing a try and we’ll see how the chips fall.’”
Helping Rounsville are Chris Barber (offensive coordinator), Jim Berlin (defensive coordinator) and assistants Ray Maze, Tyler Smith, Silfies and Mike Symanzski.
Rounsville still seeks advice from his mentor, Silfies, speaking and texting daily through the coaching transition.
“He’s been a mentor to me from the time I came to Kane in 2013 to the current day. I text him every day, we talk every day. It’s just a great relationship to have and a great guy to have in your corner to be able to help you out,” Rounsville said.
Kane graduated some key players such as Big 30 All-Stars Ricky Zampogna and Addison Plants along with Landon Darr, Scott Szymanski, Lucas Burns and Aaron Smith. But Rounsville sees a strong group coming behind them.
“You have other guys coming up, whether it’s Cam Severance, Kane Scharba, Sam West, Kyle Zook, Dane Anderson, Levi Wilson, Reece Bechakas, just to name a couple, Will Costanzo, Isaiah Smith,” he said. “You have those guys coming up and they learned underneath those guys and I’m looking forward to the continued growth in our program.”
Playing in District 9 Region 2, Rounsville expects a difficult schedule for his Wolves, starting with Brockway, who won a 28-25 season opener over Kane last fall.
“You can run down through that schedule, whether it’s Brockway to Punxsy to St. Marys to Redbank Valley to Port Allegany to Bradford to Smethport to Keystone to AC Valley, there’s no easy outs anymore,” Rounsville said. “You’ve got a tough schedule, every week is a fight basically. I don’t know any other way to put it.”
Rounsville expressed confidence in his group. He doesn’t see any particular area of the team ahead of the rest, noting he’s “pretty confident we’re strong across the board.” They’ll get their first test on Saturday, scrimmaging Otto-Eldred.
“But from what I’ve seen so far, I think we’re pretty solid across the board, whether it’s up front, I think we’ve got a bunch of guys up front that are ready to do the job,” he said. “We have a guy that’s playing quarterback that had a lot of snaps last year as a young guy and he’s kind of developed more into that quarterback role. You’ve got guys in the backfield ready to run the ball and we’ve got new guys on the edge that are athletic and ready to prove themselves.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Dane Anderson, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Cameron Severance, junior, offensive line/defensive line
Sam West, junior, running back/linebacker
Kyle Zook, junior, quarterback/defensive back
Isaiah Smith, sophomore, offensive line/defensive line
Kane Scharba, junior, tight end/linebacker
Reece Bechakas, senior, running back/linebacker
William Costanzo, junior,offensive line/defensive line
Levi Wilson, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Zook, Eric Novosel (fr.)
Running Backs: West, Bechakas, Evan Anderson (soph.)
Ends/Receivers: Connor Brown (sr.), Scharba, Trey Bradybaugh (jr.), D. Anderson, Austin Campbell (jr.), Nate McCormack (fr.), Phinn Chamberlain (soph.), Evan Swanson (jr.), Haiden Hollebecke (fr.), Kaden Wileman (sr.), Kaleb Wileman (soph.), Wilson, Luke Johnson (soph.), Racai Yande (fr.), Rosstan Wright (jr.), Talon Shaeffer (fr.)
Guards/Tackles: Severance, Costanzo, John Lorenzo (jr.), Aiden Eckert (fr.), Camden Ray (jr.), Connor Higgenbothem (fr.), Jacob Langille (jr.), Logan Williams (fr.), Mason Bernecky (fr.), Preston Darr (fr.), Thomas Shrubb (soph.)
Centers: Smith, Mason Avenali (fr.)
Kickers: Bechakas, Wright
Defense
Ends: Costanzo, Smith, Brown, Higgenbothem, Williams, Bernecky, Avenali
Guards/Tackles: Severance, Lorenzo, Langille
Linebackers: West, E. Anderson, Bechakas, Scharba, Eckert, Ray, Darr, Shrubb, Bradybaugh, Wileman, Wileman
Defensive Backs: Zook, Chamberlain, Wilson, D. Anderson, McCormack, Novosel, Campbell, Swanson, Hollebecke, Johnson, Yande, Wright, Schaeffer
THE SCHEDULE:
August
26 — Brockway, 1:30 p.m.
September
1 — at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
8 — at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
15 — Ridgway, 7 p.m.
22 — Union-AC Valley, 7 p.m.
30 — at Port Allegany, 1:30 p.m.
October
7 — at Redbank Valley, 1:30 p.m.
13 — Keystone, 7 p.m.
20 — Smethport, 7 p.m.
27 — at Bradford, 7 p.m.
NEXT: Port Allegany