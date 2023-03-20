The Ka-Bar Blades, an Olean based 16U travel hockey team, recently paid tribute to local cancer patient Colt Matz.
Ka-Bar, coming off a 2-1 victory at the state tournament in Buffalo, met outside Oishei’s Children’s Hospital last Saturday morning to wave up at Matz and help cheer him up. The team supported Matz by creating formations that made a “C,” a heart, the cancer ribbon and the number 45.
Parents and siblings also joined Ka-Bar in its support. The team described it as an emotional experience.
“For the last two years that Colt had been battling back and forth with this – I’m friends with Chrissy Matz (Colt’s mother) — I’ve been coming up here, and we do window waves and donate platelets and whatever we can to help out,” Blades mom Tiffany Gagliardo said. “So knowing we were going to be in Buffalo, it was time for a window wave, especially since poor Colt relapsed.
“It’s heartbreaking … when we were at the hospital I went over and told them something that Chrissy had said: to relate to the boys about play(ing) really hard and fight(ing) like Colt is. She had said to me that this was the first time Colt had smiled all day just looking down and seeing everybody. I told the boys that and some of them actually started crying … they understand it. They get it.”
The team wore bracelets with the “Colt 45” phrase on them to honor Matz during their state tournament games. They also shouted “Colt” on three as its pre-game cheer. Additionally, Ka-Bar donated a couple of pucks to Colt and his younger brother Jack to keep. Many of the players know the Matz family personally due to attending Portville schools.
Showing up in support of Colt was an excellent example of true team spirit, showing that life always comes first, Ka-Bar members said. As one of the Blades players said prior to their game, “Life is more than hockey. Let’s do it for Colt.”