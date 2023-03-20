The Ka-Bar Blades, an Olean based 16U travel hockey team, recently paid tribute to local cancer patient Colt Matz.

Ka-Bar, coming off a 2-1 victory at the state tournament in Buffalo, met outside Oishei’s Children’s Hospital last Saturday morning to wave up at Matz and help cheer him up. The team supported Matz by creating formations that made a “C,” a heart, the cancer ribbon and the number 45.

