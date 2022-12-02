Bills Patriots Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tries to elude New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday in Foxborough, Mass.

 Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Buffalo Bills had done everything this season, except earn a victory in their division.

They're hoping their first will be the one that helps put them back on the path to winning it again.

