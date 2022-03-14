SYRACUSE — Quinton Jones had a productive day for his first trip to the New York state bowling championships and already has his sights set on getting back.
Jones helped the Section 6 Boys All-Star team finish third out of 11 sections in the NYSPHSAA state championship composite division on Saturday at AMF Strike ‘N Spare Lanes.
“Going into this we knew Long Island (Section 11) and Rochester (Section 5) had very good teams,” Salamanca coach Gene Jankowski said. “We hung with them for five games, but we struggled the last game, and Section 5 bowled really well. Section 5 had a young team with a lot of talent, and they bowled a great game to pass us and Section 11 on the leaderboard and win the title.”
Jones rolled games of 196, 247 and 231 for a 674 total to start the day and followed that up in the Championship Round with games of 215, 216 and 158 for a 589 series, at 1,263 total. He finished with a 210.50 average for the tournament and was 19th overall out of 66 bowlers. He had the third-best score from Section 6, behind Kenmore’s Jacob Willard, who took first overall in the event at 244.83, and Burgard’s Christian McLaughlin, who was just ahead of Jones for 18th at 210.8.
“States was definitely something to accomplish and make it to,” Jones said. “Managing to get into the top three for teams is a great accomplishment for the first time I went to states. I’m looking forward to next year.”
Jankowski spoke proudly of Jones’ state-qualifying junior season.
“Quinton and I have been talking about getting to states throughout the season,” Jankowski said. “He got some different equipment (bowling balls) leading up to this to give him some different options when the lane conditions change. We worked on adjusting to the conditions and that paid off for Quinton at sectionals last month.
“He continues to improve and learn this game. He certainly held his own with the great team we had representing Section 6. He showed that he is one of the better bowlers in the state, as well.”