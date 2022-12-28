It's Week 17 and Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson still doesn't have a touchdown. That's not what anyone envisioned when he agreed to a new three-year, $39.5 million contract in August.
But after a particularly quiet first few months of this season, Johnson is back to being a consistent contributor for the offense. He has at least five receptions in five consecutive games and 60 yards or more in the past four. Most impressive, given his struggles over the years, is that he only has five drops this season, and if not for one against the Raiders, he'd have his career low in drops.
"Me being in that leadership role, I've got to make those catches no matter what. ... Just focusing a little better, trying not to turn upfield without looking it all the way in first," Johnson said Wednesday before practice. "Yeah, I had the one drop across the middle [Saturday night] — I should've made that — but at the end of the day, man, stuff like that is going to happen. I can't let that get me down and stop me from making more plays."
Playing with Ben Roethlisberger helped turn Johnson into one of the league's most-targeted receivers the past two seasons. In all or parts of seven games with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback, Johnson has 54 targets, 37 catches and 376 yards.
But in the 10 games in which Kenny Pickett played at least a half, Johnson has 76 targets, 45 catches and 433 yards. As they develop their rapport, which will be significant beyond this season, Johnson is confident more production will come.
"Kenny's playing way better than when he first came in," Johnson said. "He's starting to see it different. You can just see he's playing more comfortable, getting the ball down the field, spreading it around."
If nothing else comes of the rest of this season, Pickett and Johnson getting on the same page would be consolation for missing the playoffs.
"The more reps you get with a guy the more comfortable you feel," Pickett said. "Tae does a great job of working with me on the side, helping me get those extra reps so I feel great every time I walk out there that 18 will be where I need him to be."
As for those relatively faint postseason hopes, both Pickett and Johnson brushed off the idea of scoreboard-watching Sunday afternoon while they're waiting to take the field at M&T Bank Stadium. They want to compartmentalize all the various factors that play into their fate, and they realize that if they don't win themselves, no other results around the league matter, anyway.
Kind of like last year when they were in Baltimore for Week 18, and everything broke their way.
"We can only control what we can control," Johnson said, "which is win these last two games and hope somebody loses so we can get in."
Heyward in the house
For the third time this season, a Steeler was named AFC defensive player of the week.
Defensive lineman Cam Heyward earned the honor for his inspired play against the Raiders, when he had seven tackles, three for loss, two sacks and one batted ball. It was the best game of the season for Heyward, who continues to get better with age.
Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was AFC defensive player of the week for his efforts in the season-opening win at Cincinnati, while outside linebacker Alex Highsmith picked up the award in Week 10 against New Orleans.
Witherspoon on the mend
Four weeks after placing him on injured reserve, the Steelers opened Ahkello Witherspoon's 21-day window to return to the active roster. Witherspoon practiced Wednesday, and unless the Steelers make the playoffs, that 21-day period is condensed given that there are only two games remaining.
So, for now, Witherspoon is still on injured reserve. But he's closer to coming back than fellow veteran cornerback William Jackson, who hasn't played since the Steelers acquired him at the trade deadline. Jackson was placed on injured reserve Nov. 12.
Witherspoon has only played four games this season due to a nagging hamstring and has been out since Oct. 30 in Philadelphia. Levi Wallace has stepped up as a stater in his place, with James Pierre seeing some snaps on the outside, too.