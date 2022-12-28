SPORTS-LISTEN-STEELERS-BROWNS-FANS-WILL-76-PLD.jpg

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the second half during Thursday Night Football on Sept. 22 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

 John Kuntz/TNS

It's Week 17 and Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson still doesn't have a touchdown. That's not what anyone envisioned when he agreed to a new three-year, $39.5 million contract in August.

But after a particularly quiet first few months of this season, Johnson is back to being a consistent contributor for the offense. He has at least five receptions in five consecutive games and 60 yards or more in the past four. Most impressive, given his struggles over the years, is that he only has five drops this season, and if not for one against the Raiders, he'd have his career low in drops.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social