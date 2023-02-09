CHEEKTOWAGA — Olean will send three relay teams and eight individual entries in five events to the Section 6 Class B swimming finals following preliminaries Thursday night.
Landon Johnson had Olean’s top finish in preliminaries at Maryvale High School with the seventh-best time in the 200-yard individual medley (2:16.37).
Johnson also led four Olean qualifiers in the 100 freestyle at 10th (:54.62), followed by Dominic Breton (11th, :54.81), Sean Howard (12th, :54.82) and Zach Clayton (15th, :56.68).
Also advancing were Gavin Weseman in the 100 butterfly (13th, 1:02.44), Howard in the 200 free (14th, 2:02.19) and DJ Ruszkowski in the 500 free (16th, 6:02.94).
Olean’s 200 free relay advanced with the fifth-best time (1:37.68), the 400 free relay advanced in eighth (3:43.69), as did the 200 medley relay in 12th (1:53.18).
The Class B swimming finals are set for Saturday in Clarence.