ST. BONAVENTURE — Everyone knew it wouldn’t last long.
After shooting 3-for-9 and turning the ball over four times Tuesday, Asianae Johnson shook off any remaining rust from the season-opener Thursday.
The preseason Atlantic-10 Third Team selection posted 19 points, eight in the fourth, two steals and five rebounds to rally the Bonnies to what coach Jesse Fleming called an “ugly” 50-42 win over Siena inside the Reilly Center.
Upon tipoff, Siena controlled the pace early, using stingy defense to create transition offense. The Saints put together a 13-2 run to end the first quarter, drawing three shooting fouls in transition, to post a 14-11 lead.
In desperate need of points, Johnson asserted herself down six, starting with the pick-and-roll offense. She accepted the screens, drew both defenders and following the roll created a layup for I’yanna Lops and an open jumper for Tori Harris. Then in transition, Johnson finished a euro-step layup to knot the game at 17.
The teams traded baskets over the final minutes of the first half and headed to the locker room with Saints leading 22-21.
The third quarter began just as slow as the first half, as the teams combined to shoot 4-for-13 in the first five minutes. But after the media timeout, the Bonnies turned up the energy and leaned on their new Johnson and Johnson guard duo: Tianna and Asianae.
The backcourt pair combined for 11 in the third, swinging the game’s pace with their hustle and intensity.
“It was really just an energy game. I feel like as soon as we got to the third quarter, especially as soon as we got out of the locker room, we needed to pick up our energy,” Asianae said.
Tianna, building on some of that momentum from the first half, began to drive toward the block herself, totaling six points in the third and nine for the game, all in the paint.
“I saw the lane open up a lot more for me,” Tianna said. “Just talking with my coaches, they thought that I could get downhill more, so that’s just what I tried to do and come out after we talked about it at halftime. My teammates really opened it up for me.”
“I thought (Tianna) just made a lot of plays … she’s kind of shifty and she gets into the lane. I thought she found some openings,” Fleming said.
Asianae, after scoring five in the third, played a complete game totaling eight more in the fourth. With a series of crossovers that drew a reaction from the crowd, she elected to either rely on her steady mid-range jumper, weave to the rim for a layup or draw a foul. The Siena guards remained on their heels.
“We all talked about what we could do better, and we thought we could just get to the rim more and we knew we needed to pick it up,” Asianae said. “Also, obviously, getting to the free-throw line was very crucial to us because we didn’t hit (a 3-pointer).”
The Bonnies scored 27 points over the final 14 minutes, accounting for more than half their total. Asianae finished as the only Bonnie in double figures as Bona managed to scrap out the win.
Through two games the Bonnies have trailed for a majority of the first three quarters, leading for 3:17 Tuesday and 9:37 Thursday. The Bonnies have remained in the games in part to their hustle on defense and rebounding, which Fleming believes in becoming the team’s identity.
“I think our identity is coming off just defending and rebounding and it’s something that you can have days when we poorly executed and when we turn it over,” Fleming said. You can always defend and rebound and we’re doing that.”
The Saints shot just 21.9% from the field, 3-for-26 from three, and the Bonnies out-rebounded them 44-39.
Despite the early deficits, Fleming has felt comfortable enough to play 12 different players, six of which scored Thursday.
“I like our bench. We did not score a lot off the bench, but they came through,” Fleming said. “We just got to get more out of them, but we like all of our players on our bench… it’s nice to have that depth and we’re going to need it because the season is a roller-coaster.”
The Bonnies, now 2-0 for the first time since 2012-13, will play at Cleveland State on Saturday afternoon.