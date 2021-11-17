ST. BONAVENTURE — Asianae Johnson's 16 points led four players in double figures, sparking the St. Bonaventure women's basketball team to a 67-59 victory over Little Three rival Canisius Wednesday night at the Reilly Center.
For Johnson, it was a milestone night.
Her basket with 8:29 remaining in the first quarter made her the 23rd women's basketball player all-time to reach 1,000 points for her career, pushing her to that very figure. She finished the night 6-for-11 and 4-of-7 from the free throw line for her game-high scoring effort to go along with six rebounds and four assists.
Tori Harris (16 points), I'yanna Lops (12) and Maddie Dziezgowski (10) also scored in double figures for the Bonnies.
Bona (3-1) trailed by two, 46-44, heading into the fourth period.
Lops tied the game at 46 with a pair of free throws with 9:37 to play and Dziezgowski got a second-chance bucket to fall at the 8:51 mark to give the Bonnies the lead, 48-46. Coach Jesse Fleming’s team would never trail again, moving to 3-0 at home this season (3-1 overall).
Harris' layup with 3:42 remaining in the contest gave the Bonnies a four-point, 60-56, advantage. Shaunae Brown answered with a 3-pointer for Canisius (0-3), trimming Bona's lead to just one, 60-59, with a little under three minutes to play.
Bona, however, would hold the Golden Griffs scoreless the rest of the way as Harris and Johnson combined for the final seven points, securing the home victory.
The Bonnies came out firing to begin the second half, opening up a five-point, 37-32, lead after Lops' basket underneath. The Bonnies led at halftime for the first time this season, 29-27.
It was a defensive start to the second quarter as both teams were scoreless through the first three minutes of the period. Harris converted a pair of free throws at the 2:28 mark of the second, giving the Bonnies their first lead since the 6:58 mark in the first quarter.
Former Franklinville star and four-time Big 30 Player of the Year Dani Haskell finished with seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in 32 minutes for the Griffs.
The Bonnies return to action Saturday at Binghamton (2 o’clock).
GAME NOTES
— The Bonnies held their fourth consecutive opponent to under 60 points to begin the season.
— Bona shot 42.9 percent (24-for-56) from the floor and held Canisius to 39 percent (23-for-59) shooting.
— Wednesday's game featured 12 lead changes and five ties.
— The Bonnies' six made 3-pointers are a team season-high after making just seven total in the first three games.
— Bona won the battle in the paint, outscoring the Golden Griffs, 30-24.
— Maddie Dziezgowski's 10 points are a new career-best.