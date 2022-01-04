Basketball season has begun in earnest.
Most teams have played around six or seven games, enough time to gain a measure of understanding as to how they will perform this season.
It’s also shown us some players who have separated themselves from the pack. They’re giving their squads a chance to win in every game and playing well no matter the opposition.
There are five starters on a basketball team so we’ll spotlight five here: Hayden Brown from Cameron County, Christian Furman of Coudersport, Gavin Jimerson for Otto-Eldred, Drew Evens from Port Allegany and Alex Ognen from Smethport.
Cameron County was expected to be a player in the North Tier League this season and Brown was a big reason why. The senior has more than lived up to those expectations, averaging a double-double, with 15 points and 10 rebounds a contest. The Red Raiders are third in the NTL and Brown puts up a third of their points each night.
He’s had two 21-point games, both wins, against Austin and Galeton. Against Austin, Brown outscored the opposition himself.
“The offensive (side) has started pretty slow for us but having (Brown) on the floor opens up many opportunities for everyone else because he is focused on so much,” said CC coach Marcus Brown. “I believe we are at our best when he is on the floor and we can beat anyone on any given night.”
Coudersport was the District 9 Class AA runner-up last season and the Falcons look ready to make a run at the title this year.
Furman has been an offensive dynamo for Coudy, scoring 19 points in a tight win over Smethport, 23 in a loss to Portville and 11 in a rout of Northern Potter. The Falcons are loaded and if Furman keeps playing at a high level, they’ll be ready come playoff time.
O-E is first in the NTL this year and while it's early, it looks primed for a postseason run.
Jimerson has been excellent, making the Randy Stebbins Memorial all-tournament team to start the season and with good reason.
The 6-foot-2 senior helped O-E win the Stebbins title, scoring 17 points in a first round win over Portville and eight in a nailbiter 28-27 victory over Bradford in the championship game. He attacks the rim and isn’t afraid to use his size to get physical in the post. He scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a dominant win over Oswayo Valley, while putting up 18 points in an overtime loss to Bradford later in the season.
“Gavin has been with the program a long time and has developed into a strong leader,” said O-E coach Steve Bell. “On the court, he does so many things for us. He can shoot it, he can post up, he rebounds and on defense, he’s been taking on the challenge of guarding the most athletic player. There’s no doubt we will go as far as he takes us.”
Port Allegany has had some tough luck to start the season, losing to Sheffield by a point and falling to Coudersport by six in OT. But Evens has been a standout for the Gators.
The junior was an all-star at safety for the football team and he’s been playing at a similar level for Port’s basketball team. He’s averaged 12.2 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.7 steals as a stellar two-way guard.
“He’s a scorer, (a) great shot blocker, he’s able to get out and pressure the ball and he’s able to deflect a lot of passes,” said Port coach Kyle Babcock.
He’s shown touch from deep, such as when he hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points in a loss to O-E or his 12 points in Port’s overtime loss to Coudy where he hit another two from deep.
“(Evens') worth ethic is one of the best I’ve seen,” said Babcock. “He’s always ready to come in and put in the work to improve on the things he believes he did poorly at. He’s the type of player that picks up on our offensive sets and can be put in any position and he’ll know what he’s supposed to be doing.”
Another two-way star, Smethport’s Ognen, also an all-star on the gridiron, who caught TDs from Noah Lent, should be getting plenty of notice on the hardwood too.
Defenses don’t seem to know what to do about the senior. He put up 15 points against Kane, 12 in a blowout win over Northern Potter and 15 in a near-comeback against Coudy. He had a 33-point explosion against Oswayo Valley where he hit a trio of triples and went 10-of-15 from the charity stripe.