Closing out the induction ceremony for the St. Bonaventure Athletics Hall of Fame, former Bonnies baseball coach Larry Sudbrook reflected on the “dedication” it took for his fellow honorees to reach that stage.
Sudbrook complimented each of the eight athletes who joined him at the Quick Center for the Arts for their 2023 induction. He said he smiled to himself when he heard emcee Kevin Keenan mention Jessica Jenkins’ “lights-out shooting” for the Bonnies’ women’s basketball team.
Sudbrook saw a different side of “lights-out shooting” when he arrived to work for many early mornings.
“I used to come in very early every morning, run three miles and then I’d come in and shower, get up to my office,” he said, before quipping: “It’s about the only time you can get work done at Bonas, if you’re in there before everybody else.
“When you’re walking up to my stairs, I hear the basketball. It’s still not even light out sometimes. And in the gym, the only two lights on were the emergency lights in the corners. It was Jess Jenkins shooting. So hell yes, she can shoot lights out, she practiced lights out. How easy is it to shoot when the lights are on when you can make them in the freakin’ dark? And she was always there. It was just amazing the work ethic, the amount of shots she would put in in a day.”
Subrook got in a good-natured joke at another 2012 Bona graduate on stage, Andrew Nicholson: “And then Andrew down at the other end of the court at six in the morning? Yeah, no, that’s B.S. Andrew was sleeping, studying for physics tests; he wasn’t shooting.”
Saturday’s induction ceremony for a super-sized Hall of Fame class — making up for a lost year due to the pandemic — had strong representation for the Class of 2012, which produced a memorable postseason in both men’s and women’s basketball.
Nicholson, of course, led the Bona men to their first-ever Atlantic 10 Tournament championship and their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 12 years before going on to a lengthy professional career, including five NBA seasons.
Jenkins and fellow senior Megan Van Tatenhove, meanwhile, led the Bona women to a perfect regular season in the A-10. Though the Bonnies lost in the conference tournament championship to Dayton that year, they more than made up for it after receiving a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and winning two games to reach the Sweet 16.
So, fittingly, the Bona women’s duo — who arrived on campus from Ohio and Wisconsin, respectively, in the fall of 2008 as roommates and even share the same birthday (May 11, 1990) — went into the university’s athletic hall of fame together.
Many of their former teammates and coaches — including Jim Crowley, who recently returned to Bona after seven seasons at Providence — were on hand to watch Jenkins and Van Tatenhove’s inductions.
“Very special,” Van Tatenhove told the Times Herald during a post-induction reception. “Bonaventure holds a special place in my heart and to share such an awesome experience with Jess and Andrew and an amazing class being inducted, I’m very honored. It’s been great seeing people I haven’t seen in a while, so I’m really thankful.”
Normally shy around a microphone in her playing days, Jenkins was glad to share the stage with a teammate in Van Tatenhove and another classmate in Nicholson. She even claimed bragging rights of having never lost to Nicholson in a game of H-O-R-S-E in her speech.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been back,” Jenkins told the Times Herald. “It’s good, though. It’s really special to have Megan and Andrew up there too and Coach Crowley being back and a lot of our former teammates and friends all came.”
Both agreed each other’s presence helped mold Jenkins and Van Tatenhove into the players they became.
“It’s really easy to be good when you have somebody by the basket that you have to put two on every time,” Jenkins said. “Hopefully we pushed each other a little bit. We were definitely not the same in every regard, which I think was good. She kind of mellowed me out a little bit and I probably motivated her a little bit. So it was a good little combination.”
Van Tatenhove noted, “Jess as well as my other teammates, we were all competitors. And Jess specifically, she is crazy good, crazy dedicated, just like Larry said. And none of the success (was) without hard work. We pushed each other every day and made each other better. That’s what being a good teammate’s all about. I’m incredibly thankful to be a part of that, to be with people who had the same mindset of being a good competitor, of wanting the same things.”
Reflecting on their strongest memories of 2012, both noted the disappointing loss to Dayton in the A-10 final followed by the excitement of the NCAA Tournament.
“The heartache of falling in the A-10 tournament championship to Dayton and just being able to bounce back from that defeat and having that memorable moment on Selection Sunday, that’s a huge moment for me,” Van Tatenhove said. “And then doing the same and being excited for the men as well, the same year, that’s a big memory for me. Being able to be a part of the NCAA Tournament, that’s an experience. They treat you so well, so to have that ... most student-athletes don’t get that experience, so I don’t take that for granted.”
Jenkins said the Bonnies didn’t often realize at the time just what they were accomplishing.
“It was just a day-to-day thing,” she said. “I don’t think we realized what we were doing was really that cool until like the Top 25 ranking, and then the selection show and all of that. You don’t really notice exactly what you’re doing. We just really lived in the moment of the day-to-day and I really enjoyed just being around each other.”
While Nicholson’s pro career continues overseas, both Jenkins and Van Tatenhove remain in athletics in their own ways: Jenkins as an assistant coach at Akron and Van Tatenhove as an academic coordinator for Bowling Green.
Van Tatenhove, who got her start as an academic advisor at Bona, feels her on-court experience helps connect with the athletes she works with.
“I’m very fortunate to be an academic coordinator,” she said. “But more than that, student-athletes feel comfortable coming to me about anything. And being able to use my experience as a student-athlete and mentor them in that way, that’s a big passion of mine. I’m very fortunate to be in a position to do that and Bonaventure has allowed me to do that. When I came back after I graduated, that’s kind of how I got my foot in the door and again, Bonaventure being that tool, that avenue for me has been very helpful.”
Jenkins previously worked under Crowley as an assistant at Bona for the 2015-16 NCAA Tournament team and the last seven years at Providence. Now she’s working with a former Bona assistant, Ryan Gensler, in her home state.
“I love it,” Jenkins said of joining the Zips. “Ryan Gensler, our head coach, who was here when I was a senior, has been incredibly prepared to be a first-time head coach. It’s been a really awesome transition. It’s been fun. I’m obviously closer to home, back in Ohio, but working for him has been great. It’s time for another challenge.”