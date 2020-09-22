JOHNSTOWN — The Jamestown Community College athletics program ushered in a new era Saturday afternoon, participating in the school’s first cross country meet at the Raider Classic hosted by Fulton-Montgomery Community College.
"Under the circumstances, I'm very happy with both of our runners and tier times," said head coach Sydney Beeman.
Emma Redlecki (Clymer) led the women’s team, placing sixth out of 12 runners with a 5K time of 27:31.04. Jackson Vanstrom (Jamestown) paced the men’s side, taking 15th of 34 competitors with an 8K time of 32:07.45.
"Emma and I had a goal for the race and she ran within that," Beeman said. “This was Jackson’s first 8K he has ever run and he is right where he needs to be. It’s a great start for him on the season.”
In order for competitors to compete during the fall 2020 season, each school ran as a team in designated time slots due to COVID-19.
"The most difficult part of this season is running without competition or fans," Beeman said. "There’s a lot of self discipline and motivation on the course. These are things that we need to take into consideration for the rest of the season. Now that we know where our runners are at and know how the races will be, it can only go uphill from here."
The Jayhawks will travel to Finger Lakes Community College at the Newark Campus this Saturday.