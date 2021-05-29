Throughout my time at West Virginia University, I was told on numerous occasions that the Mountain State connection runs deep wherever you go.
That’s something I was a bit naive about.
While I knew the WVU alumni base is strong throughout the country, I just thought it’d be rare to run into any West Virginia fans and/or alumni anywhere I went.
Part of the reason for that is I never really saw WVU as the big school some perceive it as. Yes, it’s a school that’s a member of the Big 12 Conference, a Power 5 league, but I never saw it on the same level as an Ohio State or Michigan, for example, in terms of size.
But that naivety was put to the side once I moved to the Twin Tiers last August. I was a bit surprised at how many people from West Virginia or New York State have connections to the other — examples include seeing a man and woman in Olean sporting WVU shirts during March Madness while I was on a walk, a few students in the area deciding to attend WVU and working with fellow WVU alum Joel Whetzel here at The Era.
There’s also a history to that connection, with Coudersport girls basketball coach Bob Tingley’s daughter, Kim, beginning her college career at Morgantown on the women’s basketball team and legendary Bills linebacker Darryl Talley also playing at WVU.
There are more examples, I’m sure, and the connection is one that continues to develop.
THE LATEST tie between the two states made his presence known on Thursday at a venue that houses the most popular MLB team in the Twin Tiers and New York State — Yankee Stadium.
Alek Manoah, a former WVU pitcher and 2019 first round-draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays, made his Jays debut against the Yankees in dominant fashion — striking out seven in six scoreless innings while allowing just two two hits and two walks. Manoah didn’t waste any time either, recording the first two strikeouts of his Major League career after surrendering a leadoff walk, throwing one particular pitch past slugger Aaron Judge which resulted in a big swing and miss, causing Judge to fall to the ground. The emotional reaction from Manoah’s mother, Susana, as he made his debut said it all.
Manoah has an interesting backstory as well. The highly recruited Miami native went undrafted in 2016 out of South Dade Senior High School and enrolled at WVU. He impressed during his freshman season with a 1-1 record and 3.07 ERA in 19 games (10 starts) — earning a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. He even made the SportsCenter Top 10 list at No. 2 that season, barehanding a line drive and doubling up the runner on first base in a game against Morehead State.
His sophomore season saw him take a bit of a step back as he struggled with his control and command. That following summer, Manoah played for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod League and turned things around, dominating with a 4-3 record, 3.57 ERA and 68 strikeouts in nine starts.
There, he played under Anglers head coach Tom Holliday, the father of seven-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion Matt Holliday.
“When I first got there I basically told him I had a hump to get over and he said, ‘Well, there’s only a hump in your head,’” Manoah said in an interview before his junior season at WVU. “That was one of the things that kind of helped me as well.”
His junior season with the Mountaineers, which turned out to be his last in college, saw him continue his momentum from that summer and elevate to top of the MLB draft boards. He was WVU’s ace that spring and accumulated a 9-4 record with a 2.08 ERA in 16 starts — helping the Mountaineers host an NCAA Regional for the first time since 1955. He earned lots of postseason recognition, including Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.
The New York State connection came into play after Manoah was drafted 11th overall. He began his career with the Vancouver Canadians in Class A-Short Season, where he racked up 27 strikeouts and a 2.65 ERA in six starts (17 total innings pitched).
Manoah was then assigned to the Buffalo Bisons in Triple-A earlier this month, where he would win all three of his starts, allowing seven hits, one earned run and three walks with 27 strikeouts in 18 total innings, earning his chance to start Thursday.
THE WVU spirit from fans, alumni and students is something special, and can’t be emphasized enough. It’s something I can go on about, but I’ll save that for another day. But when someone such as Manoah, or even current Phoenix Suns guard Jevon Carter, makes it to the next level and/or performs well, Mountaineer Nation always seems to go all out. The same could be said when current Baltimore Orioles and former WVU pitcher John Means pitched a no-hitter on May 5.
My Twitter and Facebook feeds were filled with WVU fans, employees, students and others showing their support for Manoah. As one Twitter user perfectly put it, “The @BlueJays social media person just stumbled on what the @Suns social media team has known for 2 yrs. WVU twitter rides for its pros.”
Those in New York State will hopefully get their chance to see Manoah pitch for themselves when the Blue Jays begin playing their home games at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field on June 1.
And based on Manoah’s first start, it’s safe to say his future in the big leagues is definitely bright.