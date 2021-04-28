JAMESTOWN — For the second time this year, it was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that went the full five sets.
This time, however, it was Jamestown that came out on top.
Kylie O’Brien had a big outing of 15 kills, 15 digs and eight blocks as Jamestown rallied from a 2-1 deficit for a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Olean in a CCAA Central rematch on Wednesday night.
In the teams’ first match, Olean snatched a victory in the same fashion, winning the final two sets in a 3-2 win as part of its 6-0 start. On Wednesday, however, the Red Raiders returned the favor, pulling out an extra-point victory in Set 4 before closing out a 22-25, 25-16, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22 triumph.
And though the Huskies (9-3) remain in second place in the league standings, Jamestown closed the gap, now sitting just a half-game behind.
Ella Smith added a double-double of 17 digs and 10 kills while Rylie Loomis added to a strong defensive effort with 15 digs and 10 kills for the Raiders.
For Olean, Adele Dwaileebe piled up 17 kills and nine digs while Brynn Ackerman totaled 13 kills and seven digs. Logan Baer added 33 assists and 12 digs, Makenna Pancio chipped in 28 digs and each had two aces in an equally strong performance for the Huskies.
CCAA CENTRALPortville 3, Southwestern 0PORTVILLE — Laura Wilhelm dropped in 17 kills and Sam Steadman recorded 12 kills and four blocks to power Portville, 25-17, 25-15, 25-12.
Tori Unverdorben notched 10 digs, six kills and three aces for the Panthers (12-1, 11-0). Olivia Emley (6 aces) handled the defense with 20 digs while Kylie Blessing facilitated the offense with 38 assists.
“Southwestern played a great game tonight with a nice attack coming from the outside hitters,” PCS coach Kelly Unverborben said.
For the Trojans, Madeleine Dubois (2 digs) and Lauren Cotter had six and five kills, respectively.
Falconer 3, Allegany-Limestone 2FALCONER — Falconer took leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before ultimately pulling out a wild 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19 triumph.
The Golden Falcons avenged a four-set loss to A-L from earlier this season. The Gators had a four-match win streak snapped while slipping to 7-6 (6-6) on the year.
CCAA EASTGowanda 3, Salamanca 0SALAMANCA — Morgan Maybee had nine digs and three aces and Salamanca pushed Gowanda to the brink in Set 2 before falling, 25-17, 26-24, 25-12.
Jillian Rea added two assists, two aces and six digs while Jaeden Hubbard had two kills and six digs and Makayla Burch seven digs and two aces for the Warriors (4-7).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Pine Valley 2CATTARAUGUS — Alexis Shattuck totaled four aces, nine digs and 14 assists as Cattaraugus-Little Valley fended off PV for a 25-22, 9-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 Senior Night victory.
Calli Murphy posted 17 digs and three kills, Haley Dorman had three aces, two kills and four blocks and Saidy Bolya chipped in five kills and six blocks for the Timberwolves (5-5).
Pine Valley dropped to 4-4.
Ellicottville 3, Forestville 0ELLICOTTVILLE — Allison Rowland racked up nine kills, 16 digs and four aces to guide Ellicottville to its first win of the year.
Jenna Hadley recorded 12 assists, seven digs and six aces while Cora Norton (2 kills) had eight digs and four aces for the Eagles (1-9, 0-3), who took it, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16,
Forestville fell to 0-7 (0-4).