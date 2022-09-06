OLEAN — Behind a handful of impressive individual efforts, the Olean High girls swim team got off to a strong start in its 2021-22 season.
Megan Jackson and Tyyetta Herman each won two individual events and were part of four total wins to key the Huskies to a 105-70 triumph over cross-town rival Allegany-Limestone on Tuesday night at the Olean Intermediate Middle School.
Jackson won both the 100 free and 200 free and was part of the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. In only the first meet of the season, Jackson qualified for states in the 100 free with a time of :54.28. Herman, meanwhile, took the 50 free and 100 breaststroke and also swam on a pair of winning relay teams.
Additionally, Anna Slavinski won the 100 butterfly and was part of the first-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams and Emmalie Gehm contributed to three winning relays.
For A-L, Lauryn Ball won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke while Paige Pecorella claimed the 500 freestyle and Michaella Rhodes won diving.
Frewsburg 122, Salamanca 56
FREWSBURG — Freshman Charlie Ross brought home the 100-meter butterfly for Salamanca’s lone first-place finish in its season opener.
Cara Pillittieri and Emily Swan won two events each for Frewsburg.
Pillittieri won the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle while Swan won the 50 free and 100 free races.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wellsville 4, Fillmore 1
WELLSVILLE — Fillmore’s Olivia Chiu won at first singles, topping Wellsville’s Meagan Riley 6-2, 6-2, but the Lions took the other four matches to earn the win.
Samantha Bidzerkowny and Sarah Mattison each won singles matches for the Lions while Caitlin Bittel and Hanna Miles and Kelsey Seely and McKenna Wonderling took doubles matches.