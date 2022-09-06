OLEAN — Behind a handful of impressive individual efforts, the Olean High girls swim team got off to a strong start in its 2021-22 season.

Megan Jackson and Tyyetta Herman each won two individual events and were part of four total wins to key the Huskies to a 105-70 triumph over cross-town rival Allegany-Limestone on Tuesday night at the Olean Intermediate Middle School.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social