SMETHPORT, Pa. — With only three returning starters on each side of the ball, Adam Jack’s team will feature plenty of new faces this fall.
Luckily for Jack and Smethport, however, his returners were some of the Hubbers’ most valuable players a season ago. Senior quarterback and reigning Big 30 Pennsylvania Player of the Year Noah Lent will lead a Hubbers team that hopes to not miss a step after last year’s undefeated regular season.
“These kids know what the expectations are and they have confidence in themselves that they’re not going to have a drop-off from last year,” said Jack, who enters his fifth season as Smethport head coach. “We expect to be contending for a playoff spot just like we have the last three years.”
And contend they have.
After a 5-0 regular season, 2020 ended in disappointment when the Hubbers lost to Redbank Valley in the District 9 Class A title game. Smethport was picked to finish tied with Coudersport atop D9’s Small School North division this year.
To Jack, however, predictions don’t mean much.
“I don’t really put a lot of stock in who picks who where,” he said. “We’ve got a new group of kids. They’re basing (predictions) off of past history, and past history means nothing. We’ll get these kids ready to go and we will get better every week as the season goes on.”
LENT NOW has two years of varsity quarterbacking experience under his belt.
He completed 39-of-89 passes last year for 617 yards, tossing 13 touchdowns while being intercepted three times. He added 813 yards on the ground, proving his dual-threat ability.
“He’s developed into a leader and a playmaker for us,” Jack said. “He elevates the play of the other players. What else can you say about a kid who was Big 30 Player of the Year in Pennsylvania?”
Most of Lent’s familiar weapons are gone, including Ryli Burritt and Braedon Johnson, who combined for over 1,100 all-purpose yards last year. Tight end Brandon Higley returns for his senior season, but the Hubbers’ experience at the skill positions ends there.
“Besides (Higley) and (Lent), everyone else will be touching the ball for the first time at a varsity level,” Jack said. “But we’re pretty excited about some of the kids that are going to step up this year.”
Without having to worry about the quarterback position, Jack and his staff’s offensive attention shifts to the line of scrimmage. Travis Cooney is the lone returner on an offensive line that will rely on the 6-1, 180-pound senior for leadership.
“The main thing for us is to develop our offensive line and get them to gel quickly,” Jack said. “I’m optimistic that with (Cooney) and our coaches working with those guys, they’ll be ready to go when it counts.”
Smethport will continue to operate what Jack called a “power spread” offense, a scheme that assistant coach Joel Lent has worked to refine over the last three seasons.
“The system will remain the same until we need to make a change, but the kids we have coming in are ready to step up and play,” Jack said. “Our expectations aren’t going to be lessened just because we have new faces out there.”
THE LUXURY of a full offseason, something Big 30 teams were deprived of last year, has helped Smethport’s new faces become acclimated.
“We’re going to expect them to get to the level they need to be at, and I think that they will,” Jack said. “They’ve shown that they’re ready to do that with their dedication to the weight room in the offseason.”
The resumption of a weightlifting program, 7-on-7 scrimmages and other offseason programs saw exceptional attendance, perhaps better than expected. With the familiarity of offseason routines comes comfort that was missing a year ago.
“It feels like we’re back to our old routines,” Jack said. “That’s comforting for us veteran coaches. And I think the kids feel more comfortable knowing that they’ve gone back to the routines they’re used to from years past.”
Defensively, Cooney and Lent will look to anchor a unit that, like the other side of the ball, will feature a handful of inexperienced players. Cooney racked up a team-high 42 total tackles last season and will once again lead the Hubbers’ linebacking core.
“Even though they were freshmen, you could see them stepping up in their roles, even when they were in junior high,” Jack said of Lent and Cooney. “The reason that they’re here is because they’re leaders. And I expect them to be leaders for the team this upcoming season.”
Lent made 15 tackles and one interception last year from the safety position. Jack hopes that, while names of the tacklers will largely be different, this year’s group will continue to play the Hubbers’ signature defensive style.
“Our strength has been our ability to play fast and aggressively,” he said. “We’re aggressive on both sides of the ball. I think that’s what you’re going to see from us.”
The Hubbers have compiled a 19-1 record in league play over the past three seasons. Jack hopes that, with added experience each week, this group will continue to dominate the area’s small schools.
“(Last year’s) team played hard, but they had a lot of fun doing it,” Jack said. “That’s going to be the identity. We like to take games and win games, not just be out there looking to compete.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Noah Lent, senior, 6-1, 175, quarterback/defensive back
Travis Cooney, senior, 6-1, 180, offensive guard/linebacker
Brandon Higley, senior, 5-10, 190, tight end/defensive end/linebacker
ALSO LETTERING were:
John Adamoski, senior, 6-1, 160, tight end/defensive back
Aiden McKean, junior, 5-11, 155, wide receiver/defensive back
Ryan Mason, sophomore, 6-1, 160, running back/defensive back
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Lent, Brentton McDowell (so., 5-9, 190)
Running Backs: Caleb Ferguson (sr., 5-11, 160), Devin Williams (sr., 6-0, 160), Ryan Pelchy (jr., 6-1, 175), Mason, Deagen Mendell (so., 5-6, 130), William Sherwood (fr., 6-7, 140)
Receivers: Alex Ognen (sr., 5-9, 160), Trent Neff (sr., 5-9, 145), McKean, Tristen Taylor (jr., 5-11, 155), Gavin McCabe (so., 5-5, 130), Rylan Shields (fr., 5-7, 125)
Tight Ends: Higley, Adamoski, Dalton Stepp (fr., 5-9, 170)
Guards/Tackles: Cooney, Christian Eaton (sr., 6-1, 225), Hunter Dumire (jr., 5-10, 225), Owen Holmberg (jr., 6-3, 220), Jacob Knapp (jr., 5-10, 150), George Persing (jr., 5-5, 150), Brandon Tingley (jr., 5-10, 165), Seth Sanderson (jr., 6-0, 170), Logan Hurlburt (so., 5-9, 195), Cole Szuba (so., 5-8, 230), Carter Vandermark (fr., 5-6, 160)
Centers: Hayden Leet (jr., 5-9, 180), Keegan Watson (jr., 5-11, 200)
Defense
Ends: Ferguson, Tingley, Sanderson, Knapp, Watson
Guards/Tackles: Holmberg, Hurlburt, Szuba, Eaton, Dumire, Vandermark, Persing
Linebackers: Cooney, Leet, McDowell, Higley, Pelchy, Williams, Sherwood, Stepp
Defensive Backs: Lent, Neff, Adamoski, Ognen, McKean, Taylor, Mason, Mendell, McCabe, Shields
THE SCHEDULE:
August
28 — at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
September
3 — Brockway, 7 p.m.
10 — Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
17 — at Bucktail, 7 p.m.
24 — Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
October
1 — Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
8 — at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
15 — Keystone, 7 p.m.
22 — Coudersport, 7 p.m.
NEXT: Olean