Clearly, Sunday’s game between the Bills and Patriots at Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium has worked the teams’ respective fans into a frenzy.
After all, New England (9-5) and Buffalo (8-6), in effect, are playing for the AFC East title.
The Bills lost the first meeting between the division rivals, 14-10, earlier this month on a brutally windy night in Orchard Park.
But, should Buffalo prevail (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM), the schedule favors the Bills (related story, Local Notes, B-1) over the season’s final two games. Both teams would be 9-6 and are expected to win out, but the Pats would lose the tiebreaker — division record — 5-1 to 4-2.
However, it’s easy for fans to lose sight of the fact that they’re not the only ones who love this time of year and games of this magnitude.
WHEN ASKED about the New England game, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was eloquent.
“Meaningful games in December, when you’re playing those, that’s where you want to be,” he said. “They’re all important whether it’s September or not, but you can see the way this league is right now, there’s a lot of parity … teams win that nobody thinks can win, teams lose (unexpectedly).
“It’s a highly competitive league … the best league there is in the world and I’m obviously blessed to be part of it. It’s the competition you’re looking for … that’s where December football games are, high competition level, usually with some kind of stakes (on the line).”
TO BE SURE, the Bills, with a loss, would have to beat Atlanta (6-8) and the Jets (3-11) at home to finish the regular season and hope for some help.
But for Buffalo coach Sean McDermott, though he beat the Pats twice last season, he’s facing a Bill Belichick team that had beaten Buffalo 35-of-39 times before last season.
Worse, earlier this month, when the Pats won at Highmark Stadium, it was seen as a “coaching” victory for New England, as Belichick crafted a game play in which his team threw only three passes — the fewest in 47 seasons — and ran the ball 45 times in the face of 50 mph gusting winds.
His three running backs, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden, totaled 38 carries for 217 yards and that was enough.
When asked about the first meeting, McDermott allowed of the Patriots, “I’m sure they’re going through some adjustments on their end … they beat us and controlled the game last time. Coaches always look for advantages and opportunities.
“We’ve got adjustments to make because they know us pretty well.”
Of Pats rookie quarterback Mac Jones, whose three passing attempts were the fewest by an NFL team since 1974, McDermott allowed, “He’s a good young quarterback … I thought he executed well the other night when they got behind in a loss (at Indianapolis). That was impressive in what he was able to do in bringing the team back and they have a lot of trust and confidence in him.”
SOMEBODY foolishly asked McDermott whether his team was motivated heading into a game that could likely decide the division title.
He responded, surprisingly politely, “Where we are in the season, heading into late December, the guys shouldn’t lack for motivation at this point. This is what you work for all season. It’s good to be playing in important games down the stretch,”
OF THE PATRIOTS, he added, “They’re a good team and well-coached with players who have been in that system for quite some time, especially on the defensive side.”
And he admitted seeing only three passes didn’t help in preparation for New Englard’s air game.
“That’s a part of their game plan we really didn’t see,” he conceded, “I’m sure they feel good about that part of their game plan … the weather impacted some things there.”
And as Daboll pointed out, “It’s a division game and we have much respect for the players on the Patriots and the coaching staff … they’re as good as it gets.
“It’s always a challenge the second time you’re playing a team during the season, (especially) when you play this team … they make you (adjust) quite often.”
THE STATISTICS suggest this won’t be a high-scoring game.
New England has surrendered the fewest points per game in the NFL at 16, Buffalo is second at 17.
In opponents yards given up, the Bills remain first at 281 while the Pats are third at 308.
New England is fifth in takeaway/giveaway percentage, at plus-9, while Buffalo is sixth at plus-8.
And, in opposing passing yardage per game, Buffalo is first (176) with New England third (185).
And the final close stat?
Oddsmakers call the Patriots a 2 1/2-point favorite.