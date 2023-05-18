ST. BONAVENTURE — Steve Anastasia called his Olean High softball team’s first-round opponent “not your typical 7 seed.”
Iroquois proved to be exactly that Thursday night, at the cost of the No. 2 Huskies.
Tied 2-2 through five innings, Iroquois plated four runs in the sixth to knock off Olean, 6-2, in a Section 6 Class B1 quarterfinal.
“We just did not bring the bats today,” Anastasia said. “Two hits will not win you many games, let alone against a team like Iroquois. They are not your typical 7 seed.”
Emma Edwards and Anna Bates had Olean’s lone hits, with Edwards driving in both of her team’s runs and Bates scoring once. Edwards struck out three with two walks in the pitcher’s circle, allowing four earned runs.
The Chiefs (10-7) marked 10 hits of their own, led by Madeline Grieble, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, and Megan Nottis, who went 2-for-4 with a double, run and RBI. Lydia Loos hit a triple.
Alexa Chiaramonte and Mackenzie Kelly combined to strike out Olean seven times with two walks in a two-hitter.
“The girls were in it until the end but some nights it just is not meant to be,” Anastasia said. “We did not end the way we wanted to, but in looking back, we had a good season.”
Olean finishes the season 14-4, 10-2 in CCAA I West.
“League champs and a No. 2 seed, if you asked me that at the beginning of the year, I would have taken it in a heartbeat,” Anastasia added. “I had a great group of girls, and I am proud of them all.”
Iroquois will advance to play No. 5 Lake Shore in a semifinal on Tuesday.
CLASS B2 QUARTERFINALSFalconer 16, Allegany-Limestone 1FALCONER — No. 11 Allegany-Limestone (3-18) markes seven hits, but couldn’t score after a second-inning run in a road playoff loss.
Addison Thornton had two hits and Liz Stayer doubled for the Gators (3-18).
For No. 3 Falconer (16-5), Kayla Lynn hit a home run and Hannah Melquist threw a complete game with seven strikeouts and no walks.