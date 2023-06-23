(Editor’s note: Following is the first in a three-part series on the great 1967-68 St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, about which members of that team reminisced in an on-campus panel discussion last week. Today: The starting point of the original “Iron Man 5.”)
ST. BONAVENTURE — Before this moment, it was a “wannabe” program under Larry Weise.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team had a good year in 1966-67, boasting an all-time 1-2 punch in George Carter and Bill Butler. But injuries, bad luck and the lack of that little extra something prevented it from being great.
Never was that more apparent than after a mid-season home game against Toledo. Bona never lost at home, but did so on that night — in the inaugural campaign for what was then called the University Center — going basket for basket with the perennial power Rockets before falling 72-70. If the Toledo game in January of 1967 was an indication of what was missing, however, then the rematch, on Dec. 9, 1967 in Ohio, was the first signal of the special things to come.
Bona lost Carter to graduation, but returned Butler and John Hayes while welcoming back Jim Satalin, who’d missed all of 1966-67 with an illness, and bringing up Bill Kalbaugh and a guy by the name of Bob Lanier from the freshmen team. That night, it took down Toledo 94-93 in overtime. And almost immediately it became clear:
This group was a force.
“We had a strong offense, everybody was healthy, we were lucky nothing happened,” then-coach Weise recalled of that team last week. “But at this point, we were not a ‘wannabe’ team (wanting to be of postseason caliber) any longer. We were a team to be reckoned with. … I knew we could play with anybody in the country at that particular time.
“By the end of that game, we thought we could beat anybody.”
And that, as we know, is essentially what that team did.
THE 1967-68 Bonnies went undefeated in the regular season (22-0) and beat Boston College in the NCAA Tournament before falling to North Carolina in the regional. They were a juggernaut, averaging 86 points per game without the 3-point line, led by Lanier at 26.2 points and Butler at 22.8 points. They first entered the Associated Press Top 10 poll on Jan. 1 at No. 9 and climbed to a final national ranking of No. 3.
By any measure, it remains a Top 3-5 season in program history.
And, in a 90-minute panel setting, seven of the figures who helped author it were back last week to tell the tales from that campaign, including the legendary Weise, Butler, Satalin and Hayes.
“The one thing about that year, it was exciting,” the 86-year-old Weise said from atop the stage in the Quick Center. “But it wasn’t the kind of excitement you normally get. I get excited when I get a birdie in golf or a turkey in bowling. … This was high-level excitement.
“We were playing top-shelf basketball. We scored every time down, we ran the fastbreak to perfection. I came home and told my wife, ‘these guys are beautiful. They’re playing this game to perfection.’”
IN THE early stages of this memorable march, Bona, it might have been forgotten, rallied from a six-point deficit with one minute remaining to beat the Rockets. Satalin, on his first night back, hit the game-winner. (“For a whole year, I seethed,” Butler recalled of the January ‘67 loss to Toledo. “I couldn’t wait to play them again. No way they were gonna win. We were gonna go into their house, we were gonna win and we were gonna sell popcorn at halftime.”)
It then buried both Xavier (93-69) and rival Duquesne (96-74) at the Reilly Center.
With momentum on its side, Bona then headed south for one of the most pivotal, and unifying, segments on its schedule: a four-team Christmas tournament in Tampa, Fla. There, the Bonnies had to handle not just their two opponents (Auburn and Seattle), but also unscrupulous officiating and the very real racial prejudice of the South.
“In those times, the racial slurs were there,” Weise said. “I had young Black players. They were sensitive, they weren’t used to it at that point, at least not to that degree. I felt bad for them, but it was what it was. I did complain to the administration at Auburn, and I did get a letter of apology, but that didn’t change anything.”
Said team manager Art Roberts: “Auburn had all white guys, and I remember Bob saying, ‘Geez, Coach, these guys are stepping on my feet, giving me elbows, they’re calling me the N-word.’ Larry looked at Bob and said, ‘Bob, you’re the best player on this court, take it to him.’ And that was the rest of the game.”
Bona edged Auburn, 77-73, and held off Seattle, 83-77, for the tournament title.
The frustrating part was knowing that if those games were played anywhere up north, it probably wins both by 20. The silver lining was that its experience only added more motivation to what it was looking to accomplish.
“They did not want to show us respect for our talent,” Butler maintained. “But the bottom line is, we came to win, and this was just another hurdle that we had to go over. It was a very tough one, it was a rude awakening, but we stuck together and overcame that.”
TAMPA TROUBLES aside, the Bonnies were clicking.
In that trouncing of Duquesne, Lanier had 39 points, at one point making 14-straight shots, and Hayes had 29. Upon returning north, Bona cruised at Kent State (80-63) in a game where Lanier’s game shorts, having been forgotten, had to be driven from campus to Ohio on game day, and then walloped Little 3 rival Niagara 101-72 at a combustible RC. In the latter, the Bonnies used a zone to limit Purple Eagles star Calvin Murphy, who’d been averaging over 40 points, to 25 points on 24 shots.
By this point, Bona, up to No. 7 nationally, had begun to capture the attention of the college basketball-watching world. Indeed, it was then that Curry Kirkpatrick stopped by to profile the team for Sports Illustrated. It was also around this time that another element was coming to light: Though Bona had capable bench help in the likes of Gene Fahy and Vinny Martin, the starting five, all of whom were averaging in double figures, had essentially begun to play every minute of every game.
Indeed, before the Kyle Lofton-led teams of 2021 and ‘22, this is where the original “Iron Man 5” came to be.
And next for that quintet was perhaps its biggest challenge of the season, a road game at vaunted Villanova, in a city where, even then, the Bonnies had a tough time winning. But again, it found a way, securing a 66-62 victory to move to 16-0.
“If we were going to lose a game, it would have been that game,” Weise said of his team’s trip to Philadelphia. “(But) we played well, we ended up on top.
“At that point, the mentality of the team … success breeds success, there’s no question about it. They thought they could beat anybody and I thought they could beat anybody. No matter where we played, home or away … we were a balanced offense, we were a potent offensive force.”
And nothing, neither the pressure of being undefeated nor the national attention it was receiving, was going to stand in the way.
“We just kept going strong,” Satalin said.
