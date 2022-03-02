KENMORE — Chelsea Bowker perfectly encapsulated just how far her Olean girls basketball team has come this season.
In a non-league contest against Iroquois on Jan. 19, the Huskies were handled with ease, losing 62-27. On Wednesday, they were tasked with taking on a Depew team that had actually beaten Iroquois by a bucket.
In this one, however, the transitive property would go by the wayside.
Sixth-seeded Olean, playing the Cinderella role after knocking off No. 3 City Honors on Friday, gave No. 2 Depew everything it could handle, leading after the first quarter, keeping it even at halftime (24-24) and trailing by just a bucket late in the third quarter. That was due in large part to the 1-2 punch of JoJo Gibbons and Leah Williams, the former of whom got the Huskies going early, the latter of whom helped keep them in it late.
ULTIMATELY, though, Olean’s dynamic duo wasn’t enough to offset the superb Depew combination of point guard Kaylee Krysztof and forward Mia Vannelli. And in the end, its inspired playoff push came to an end with a 56-44 loss in the Section 6 Class B1 semifinals at Kenmore West High School. Olean finished an uneven season 10-11, but demonstrated tangible improvement by winning three of its last four and going toe-to-toe with now 18-4 Depew. The Wildcats, meanwhile, will meet No. 1 Lewiston-Porter in Sunday’s championship.
“We would have liked to win a couple more games, we could have won a couple more games,” Bowker acknowledged afterward, “but in the end, we’re a team that’s been fighting hard. … To come in and keep this game tied at halftime, only be down 4-5 going into the fourth, I mean we weren’t afraid at all.
“We came into this game thinking we could win this; it wasn’t like we’re just happy to be here. It’s (sometimes) good when you’re the underdog. You have nothing to lose; just go out and lay it all on the line. And that’s what we did.”
GIBBONS totaled 17 points, including nine in an aggressive first-quarter display that helped stake Olean to that 16-15 lead. Williams had 16, with back-to-back 3-pointers that propelled the Huskies into that halftime tie and a pullup jumper that brought them to within 36-34 with 2:22 left in the third.
But that moment also served as the turning point.
The Wildcats closed the frame on a 6-1 run to take a 42-35 lead and continued that momentum into the fourth quarter. Olean managed to pull within six on an Anayah Parks-Barker trey with 4:38 left, but Depew rattled off another run (10-4) to seal it. At the center of both segments were the all-league standouts, Krysztof and Vannelli.
Krysztof, the smooth junior guard, piled up 25 points and came up with a big bucket every time Depew needed one. Vannelli, meanwhile, had 15 points, including a layup off a steal at the third quarter buzzer that swung all the momentum back in the Wildcats’ favor.
“Krysztof really took over,” Bowker said of the difference in those final 10 game minutes. “She’s a great passer, she’s able to deliver the ball in, she got it to who she needed to. We left a couple people open under the hoop, she was able to weave it through for a couple easy points, and those easy points tally up.
“We had a turnover right at the end (of the third), so that hurt us and they just carried that momentum into the fourth.”
OLEAN did its job on the rest of Depew’s talented starting lineup, holding it to just 16 points, with no other starters scoring more than six. But it couldn’t quite overcome the inside-out tandem of Krysztof and Vannelli. The latter, as a junior, is already the school’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer, for both boys or girls, with over 1,700 points and over 300 3-pointers. Vannelli, meanwhile, eclipsed 1,000 career points earlier this season as a sophomore.
“Krysztof is a great player,” Bowker said. “I think Anayah guarded her very well, but she had a nice hitch in her shot, so when you’re in the air playing great defense, it doesn’t matter, especially when it goes in the way it did tonight.
“We told our girls if we can keep them under 50, we win this game. They got to 56, but if you look at the scorebook … we held pretty much everyone else where we wanted them. But Krysztof and Vannelli had to work hard for those points; they weren’t easy points, they just played a really good game tonight.”
Of course, she was also impressed by her own team’s effort, highlighted by the Huskies’ season-long leading scorers Gibbons and Williams.
“Leah’s been solid for us all year as well as JoJo and they’ve both just really picked it up the last couple games,” Bowker said. “Anayah gave us nine solid points (tonight). I mean, I can’t really ask for anything more. My starters played well tonight, they played hard, we just didn’t have enough in our tank to end the game strong.”