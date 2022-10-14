ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone coach Marcus Grove said it was the most complete game his football team had played this season.
It wasn’t enough against a Southwestern side fighting with Salamanca and Fredonia at the top of the Section 6 Class C South standings.
The Trojans finally shook off the pesky Gators in the fourth quarter on Friday night and pulled away for a 19-6 victory that moved them to 5-2 and 4-1 in league play.
A-L, meanwhile, fell to 3-4 and 2-3 and was eliminated from playoff contention.
The Gators had won three in a row by a combined 110-18 margin after an 0-3 start to jump into the Class C postseason picture. And they had their chances against Southwestern to get even closer.
Penalties (8 of them) and turnovers (3), as their wont to do, ultimately doomed A-L.
“That was the first time all year our team has put together a complete four-quarter game,” Grove said. “I just got done telling our guys that it’s unfortunate we came out on the wrong end of it. A couple of things didn’t go our way, but that’s how football is and that’s how life is.
“Every once in awhile the ball is not going to bounce your way,” the first-year coach continued. “Tonight it didn’t bounce our way. But the amount of effort and the amount of heart that I saw on the field from guys tonight, it makes me so proud to be their coach.”
The Gators scored on the opening drive of the third quarter courtesy of a Michael Frederick 2-yard run. They even got the ball back at the Trojans’ 13-yard line moments later after a Gabe Ramadhan interception and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Southwestern.
A penalty turned the game, however. A holding call erased a Frederick scoring run that would have put A-L ahead 12-6. Another hold three plays later knocked the Gatros out of scoring range.
Aaron Fowler recovered a fumble for A-L at the Soutwestern 48 on the ensuing drive, but a sack on the first play after the turnover wrecked the opportunity.
Southwestern took the lead on the next possession after Brody Larson’s 2-yard run capped a 70-yard, 7-play drive. A 32-yard Larson reception set up the touchdown.
“Football is a roller coaster,” Southwestern coach Jake Burkholder said. “Just in those two series alone there was a lot of back and forth. We had a big penalty. They had a big penalty. Sometimes the breaks in the game are what makes the difference. We were able to capitalize on those and hold solid defensively.”
The Trojans got the rest of their points on four field goals from Neve Hoose, who connected from 27, 38, 34 and 45. The junior was just short on a 52-yard attempt.
Southwestern also recovered a Hoose onside kick that led to his second field goal of the first half and a 6-0 lead.
“He’s been kicking for us since he was a freshman,” Burkholder said. “I believe tonight he actually broke his brother’s school record for longest field goal at 45 yards. He’s reliable for us and does a great job on special teams with his kicks. It’s nice to have that on our side.”
Hoose’s last two field goals came after the Trojans were granted short field with interceptions from Colton Holbrook and Matt Pannes.
The Gators turned it over three times on interceptions and were charged with eight penalties covering 60 yards.
“We had a couple turnovers and we had some untimely penalties,” Grove lamented. “We had to play a clean football game to beat this team.
“That’s a really good football team,” he added about Southwestern. “They took Fredonia to overtime last week and beat Salamanca. Those are two teams we struggled with. We took them right down to the fourth quarter. Just untimely penalties and a couple of turnovers really hurt us.”
Frederick finished with 109 yards on 12 of 30 passing. His top receivers were Andrew Giardini (4 catches for 54 yards), Kevin Edwards-Hardy (3 for 40) and Ramadhan (2 for 20).
Neither team had much success offensively, with the Trojans holding a 212-141 edge in total yards. A-L was limited to 32 yards on 18 rushes.
Edwards-Hardy (6 tackles) and Jacob Herbert (5) led the A-L defense. Fowler added four tackles and a sack for the Gators.
“They’re a solid defensive team,” Burkholder said of A-L “We’ve been breaking down film and scouting for this game. They’re tough up front, but we have to move the ball. We have to do a better job up front and reading our blocks. Hats off to Allegany. They’re a tough team.”
The Gators didn’t record a first down until they produced three on their final drive of the first half. Unfortunately for A-L that march stalled at the Southwestern 20-yard line.
Grove attributed the offensive struggles to line injuries and a sloppy playing surface.
“They had to play on it as well, so it’s not an excuse,” he said. Some things didn’t go our way.”
Pannes led the Southwestern offense with 79 yards on 16 rushing attempts and three receptions for 41 yards. Jameson Walsh finished 8-of-19 through the air for 103 yards.