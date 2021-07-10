It was the summation of a season that was hardly promised, but still thankfully played out.
Mere days before it was scheduled to open the shortened campaign, the Franklinville/Ellicottville football team was smacked with adversity, losing its season-opener due to a COVID-related pause from its opponent and its star quarterback to an unrelated illness.
Still hoping to play on Saturday, April 3, the Titans — on their third try — found a Week 1 replacement (Akron) on Thursday and learned they’d be without their senior signal-caller on Friday. That gave them 48 hours to prepare for an entirely new foe and just one day to get their backup quarterback ready.
And that, more or less, was the level of duress faced by local high school football teams this school year.
Those on the New York side of the Big 30 border went from having their season postponed (in the fall), to described as doubtful (in the winter), to staged in the most unprecedented of scenarios (in the spring). They went from believing they’d have a game one day to being uncertain the next.
They lost some opponents, locked in others.
Some, such as Pioneer and Portville, saw the pandemic strike at the worst possible time.
And yet, they all, in one way or another, made something of a trying situation, allowed themselves to be willing to work with what they had, even if, in Pioneer’s case, that amounted to three games.
And that includes the Titans.
DESPITE WHERE it stood on the eve of its opener, F/E, on the road, trailed Akron by just a single score before falling, 21-7. After that (and with quarterback Logan Frank back under center), it never lost again, winning its final four regular season games before rolling past Randolph (34-8) and Salamanca (21-7) for the Section 6 Class D title.
In doing so, it avenged its loss to Clymer/Sherman/Panama in the championship contest from 18 months earlier. It garnered its share of postseason awards, with Frank claiming the Times Herald’s Co-New York Player of the Year honors, Jason Marsh being tabbed as Coach of the Year and four Titans earning a spot on the 22-player New York-only All-Star Team.
Mostly, though, it seized a moment it thought might never come.
“The biggest thing is we weren’t sure if we were going to have a season, period,” Marsh acknowledged. “The seniors were kind of worried that they weren’t going to have an opportunity to have their senior season and to make up for the loss in 2019. So I was just happy that we coud go out and have a season.
“And then to perform the way we did was just the icing on the cake. To see those kids go out and accomplish that goal … because that was a big goal for them. And to be a part of that with them, it was just a great moment for our program.”
COLLECTIVELY, it was a banner, albeit abbreviated, season for the area.
Olean made the four-team playoff in a loaded Class B division. Pioneer might well have been the No. 1 seed in that same bracket had its season not been cut short (and still, it will always be able to say it went unbeaten). Portville was one of the top small school teams in Section 6 before being forced to pause just before the postseason and suffering an upset loss to Salamanca in the ‘D’ semis.
And how about Bolivar-Richburg?
The Wolverines knocked off one of the top Class D teams in the state (Oakfield-Alabama) and notched a winning record (3-2) before being left out of the playoff field on a tiebreaker.
But the cream of that crop, as it has been for much its time since merging, was Franklinville/Ellicottville.
IN ITS first four seasons as a co-op, F/E reached the sectional championship in each, winning one, under then-coach Chad Bartoszek, who added Marsh as an assist in 2017 after the latter stepped away from the head job at Salamanca. And in two years under Marsh, the Titans haven’t missed a beat, forging an impressive mark of 15-2 and coming, perhaps, within a fully healthy Frank of turning in an unbeaten regular season, and reaching the title contest, for the second-straight year.
“Yeah, we had that two-game losing streak,” joked Marsh, referring to the ‘19 championship loss and the setback to Akron in this year’s season-opener.
Jest aside, Marsh and his teams have continued to reach a standard that has been in place since 2014. To what does he attribute that level of consistency?
“(It’s) really attributed to the coaching staff,” said Marsh, now a two-time Coach of the Year honoree after winning the award in 2011 while at Salamanca. “We have a great coaching staff. This award is really a reflection of the collective work of all these guys. Even when Chad left (to take the Warriors post in 2019), all the assistants remained the same. You have Chris Mendell running the defense; he’s been here for years. Mark Blecha handles the special teams, so everything stays the same along those lines.”
He added, “Scott Palmatier, he’s headed up our JV program ever since Franklinville and Ellicottville came together. So it’s that consistency with our coaching staff that has really led to our success. It’s not just the work of one guy — it’s the work of many guys.”
IN DECEMBER, in the wake of the Big 30 Football Committee’s decision to forgo choosing its formal all-star team due to attendance restrictions and the uncertainty surrounding New York’s situation, the TH elected to choose its own 22-player squad exclusive to Pennsylvania, which played a regular fall schedule.
The hope was to be able, at some point, to do the same for New York.
And though for many months it seemed unlikely, we were ultimately able to do just that, allowing us to not only honor more players (44 as opposed to the typical 30) in a year where they truly deserved it, but to finally bring closure to a Big 30 football season that always seemed on the brink.
In the end, there was a high school campaign after all.
And for the likes of F/E, having reached the finish line in the fashion that it did wasn’t just cause for celebration.
It was a relief.
“It was … because for a while I wasn’t even sure if we were going to have basketball,” Marsh noted, “and then when they said they were going to try to squeeze football in between basketball in the spring, I thought, ‘man,’ no one knew how it was going to work, no one knew what the weather was going to be like.
“And the fact that we pulled it off and a lot of teams down here got all the games in without having to go on pause, it was definitely a huge relief. You saw Portville, they had to pause right before the playoffs, and that probably hurt their run a little bit. There were a lot of moving pieces and things that could go wrong, so we’re just thankful that we were able to put it all together and play as well as we did.”
