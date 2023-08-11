OLEAN – There are reasons to be hopeful that the Olean High School football team can improve upon the 4-5 campaigns it has put up the last two seasons.
There are also important shoes to be filled, coach Phil Vecchio acknowledged.
“I really don’t have a feeling about this year one way or the other,” Vecchio said. “It’s a big question mark really. I think we have some players who can do well.”
The Huskies return their starting quarterback, each of their three linebackers, and an anchor of the offensive and defensive lines, but little else in the way of experience.
OHS also moves from Section 6, Class B-2 to B-3, where it will face a handful of unknown opponents that include Alden, Depew, Tonawanda, Lackawanna, and Western New York Maritime.
“It’s really,” Vecchio said, “a pretty brand new schedule for us.”
Oh, and the Huskies don’t possess a lot in the way of manpower, with Vecchio expected to have a roster that falls somewhere between 20 and 25.
The eighth-year coach recalled that Olean carried 22 players in 2016 when the Huskies went unbeaten in the regular season and advanced to the Class B semifinals. That was Vecchio’s first and best season to date.
“We’ve got to get lucky with injuries. There’s no doubt about that,” he said. “We do have some depth. I’m not comparing this team to 2016, but we have some depth in areas where if someone goes down we have a capable backup.”
Olean has lost its playoff opener in each of the last two years and last won a postseason game in 2019 under Vecchio, an OHS graduate and 20-year assistant to former coach Mike Kane.
The familiar faces coming back in 2023 are sophomore quarterback Joe Mest, who was solid as a freshman, do-it-all running back/receiver/linebacker/defensive back Ryan Isenberg, linebackers Manoah Miketish and Noah Gallo, and lineman Aaron Vincent. In addition to those five starters, the Huskies return six other letterwinners.
The most glaring holes are at running back and across both lines – offensive line in particular.
“It’s a work in progress, for sure,” Vecchio said. “We need to be able to build our offensive line in camp. It’s so difficult to do in 11 days. It’s the same thing for everybody. Everybody has to get used to it.”
Like all other teams across the state, the Huskies won’t have the benefit of a scrimmage to prepare for the opener on Sept. 1. The group has had time together since June in the weight room, in 7-on-7 competition against Franklinville/Ellicottville, Portville, and Allegany-Limestone, and during nine two-hour preseason workouts that began Aug. 7.
On offense the Huskies will lean on Mest, who Vecchio believes was the first freshman to start at QB for the program. Mest completed 79 of 188 passes for 1,057 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2022.
“I expect him to just keep improving and keep excelling,” Vecchio said of Mest. “He’s a smart kid. He’s a grounded kid, down to earth kid. He’s a hard worker and he’s willing to learn, and he learns from his mistakes. We’re obviously looking for a big year out of Joe.”
Isenberg returns after amassing 164 yards and four TDs on 48 carries. He also caught two passes for scores.
Gone from that side of the ball are Cade Anastasia and Thomas Bates, who led OHS with 28 catches each, lineman Lucas Brushingham, and Memphis App, Olean’s leading rusher with 687 yards. Anastasia also had eight interceptions on defense.
On defense, Isenberg racked up a team-best 69 tackles and three passes defended while Vincent led OHS with three sacks.
A third-year varsity player, Vecchio said of Isenberg: “He’s really kind of our Swiss Army knife. He plays outside linebacker, he plays strong safety. On offense, he plays receiver and running back. We put him in a lot of different positions.”
Gallo is a middle linebacker who Vecchio said, “really came on for us last year. He reads plays really well. He’s quick to the ball.
Miketish, meanwhile, plays on the outside and is a player who, Vecchio said, “has worked really hard in the weight room this year, so we’re looking for improvement.”
Though OHS may have a thin roster this year, more players are likely on the way. Vecchio said that the modified team is expected to have a group of about 40 for the second year in a row.
“I think our youth program has stepped it up in the past couple years,” Vecchio said. “They’ve had some good leadership down there, some successful teams, and the numbers have gotten better. Hopefully that keeps up. But it’s ebb and flow. There’s years where we’ve had 38, 40 guys and there’s years we’ve had 21, 22.”
Assisting Vecchio on the varsity are Terry Burrows, Lucas Chapman, and Icar Simon. The modified coaching staff is made up of Kenny Wright, Gavin Kulp, and Nick Fratercangelo.
THE RETURNING starters:
Noah Gallo, junior, 5-7, 155, running back/linebacker
Ryan Isenberg, senior, 6-1, 165, wide receiver/running back/linebacker/safety
Joe Mest, sophomore, 6-2, 180, quarterback/defensive back
Manoah Miketish, junior, 6-0, 185, linebacker
Aaron Vincent, senior, 5-11, 195, center/defensive tackle
ALSO LETTERING were:
Dominick Hirliman, sophomore, 5-7, 140, running back/defensive back
Jacksen Kahm, junior, 5-9, 185, linebacker
Blake Kinnaird, junior, 5-8, 140, wide receiver/defensive back
Alex Linderman, senior, 6-1, 175, kicker
Jayden Marvin, junior, 5-10, 215, lineman
Gabe Milligan, senior, 6-5, 200, lineman
Brysen Riehle, senior, 5-11, 195, offensive line/linebacker
Ammar Shaikh, junior, 6-0, 190, defensive end
Isaiah Smith, senior, 6-1, 175, running back/wide receiver/defensive back
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Mest, Austin Miles (so., 5-10, 140), Ashanti Caton (so. 5-5, 130)
Running Backs: Isenberg, Hirliman, Gallo, Smith, Miketish, Miles
Ends/Receivers: Miles, Isenberg, Kinnaird, Smith, Kahm, Caine DeGolier (so., 5-8, 150), Mykel Rivera (so., 6-1, 210)
Guards/Tackles: Marvin, Milligan, Riehle, Shaikh, Zach Best (so., 5-9, 210), Finn Caya (so., 5-9, 175), Mike Ellman (so., 5-8, 175)
Centers: Vincent, Best
Defense
Ends: Milligan, Shaikh, Rivera
Down Linemen/Tackles: Vincent, Marvin, Riehle, Best, Ellman
Linebackers: Isenberg, Gallo, Miketish, Kahm, DeGolier
Defensive Backs: Hirliman, Kinnaird, Mest, Smith, Caton, Miles
Kickers: Linderman
THE SCHEDULE:
September
1 — at Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove, 7 p.m.
8 — Depew, 7 p.m.
15 — Alden, 7 p.m.
22 — East Aurora, 7 p.m.
29 — at Tonawanda, 7 p.m.
October
6 — at Springville, 7 p.m.
13 — Lackawanna, 7 p.m.
21 — at WNY Maritime/Tapestry, 1 p.m.
NEXT: Franklinville/Ellicottville