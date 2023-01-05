Thomas Bates

Olean’s Thomas Bates (23) skies for an easy layup during a game against Bradford in the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase last Thursday at Allegany-Limestone.

 Derek Gumtow/Olean Times Herald

In years past, fans could only hope to see these matchups.

But when the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) Board #121 decided to alter the format of its annual holiday basketball tournament, it made sense to hand-pick which games would be featured. Billed for the first time as the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase, this year’s tournament emphatically delivered.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social