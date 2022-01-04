OLEAN — Back in its season-opener, Timothy Hutter poured in 58 points to give his New Life Christian boys basketball team a chance. Unfortunately, it ultimately came in a hard-fought 96-94 double overtime loss to Franklinville.
A month later, Hutter again had a sensational individual effort, racking up 46 points on 17 field goals and a 9-of-12 effort at the line.
But again, it came in a high-scoring loss.
Hutter added 10 rebounds for a monster double-double, but New Life fell to the Rochester Rapids, 103-82, in a GFLCAA matchup on Tuesday night. Prince Terrison also had a big game with 25 points and five assists for NLC (3-2).
New Life trailed by 14 in the first quarter before pulling to within five at halftime. The Rapids retook control in the third frame, however, while cruising to a 21-point win.
“We dug a big hole in the first quarter; offensively, we were outstanding in the second quarter,” New Life coach Jim Hutter said. “In the third quarter, they put the press on us and outscored us 30-13 (in the period). That was pretty much it.”
Hutter keyed that 27-18 second quarter, scoring 20 of his 46 in that time.
“Timothy … put us on his back (in the second quarter),” the elder Hutter added. “That’s what got us back to within five. Offensively, he was outstanding tonight.”
Paul Fillion led five double-digit scorers with 33 points and Brian Mott had 28, including five treys, for Rochester.
NON-LEAGUE
Addison 64, Andover/Whitesville 32
ANDOVER — Andover/Whitesville fell to 2-7 while Addison improved to 3-5.
No other information was made available to the Times Herald.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 43, Archbishop Walsh 39
CATTARAUGUS — John Visnesky had a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds as Cattaraugus-Little Valley rallied for the win.
Josh Halterman posted 12 points while Gage Furl added five assists and three steals for the Timberwolves (7-1). Vinesky’s effort included a 10-of-11 effort at the line. Trailing 24-12 at the break, C-LV outscored Walsh 31-15 over the final two quarters, including a 13-3 third quarter to climb back in it.
Russell Mained had 10 points for the Eagles (1-5).