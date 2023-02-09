BUFFALO — Marceline Hutter scored 30 of her team’s 41 points, leading New Life Christian to a road victory on Thursday.
New Life (11-4) took the non-league girls basketball tipoff against Buffalo Seminary, 41-28.
Olivia Smith’s 10 points led Buffalo Seminary.
“Marcie had another really good game, particularly in transition,” NLC coach Sarah Hutter noted.
AT BUFFALO
New Life Christian (41)
Hutter 12 6-8 30, Chase 3 0-0 6, Ngunyi 2 1-2 5, Bluntt 0 0-0 0, Quampah 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-10 41.
Buffalo Seminary (28)
O. Smith 4 0-0 10, A. Smith 3 0-0 8, Roberts 3 0-0 6, Sperry 1 0-0 2, Cooley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 0-0 28.
New Life;13;28;35;41
Buffalo Seminary;6;18;22;28
Three-point goals: New Life 0; Seminary 4 (O. Smith 2, A. Smith 2). Total fouls: New Life 4, Seminary 10. Fouled out: None.