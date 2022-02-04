ALLEGANY — New Life Christian’s Timothy Hutter turned in a big-time performance Friday night, leading his team to an Independent Athletic Conference victory over Gow School.
Hutter scored 40 points with 11 rebounds to lead New Life to a 71-56 win on the old Allegany High School court.
Also for New Life (8-6, 3-2 IAC), Prince Terrison had 17 points, four assists and five steals. NiiNoi Hanson-Nortey chipped in another double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“I really liked our defensive effort,” New Life coach James Hutter said. “Gow shoots well from 3-point range and we did a nice job contesting their perimeter shots and rebounding the misses.”
For Gow, Tyler Russell had 14 points and Tomas Cuesta had 13 points.
“Timothy was tremendous on the offensive end all night with his scoring while he and the Hanson-Nortey brothers controlled the boards,” James Hutter added. “Prince bounced back from a recent injury and was able to make several timely steals to put the game away in the fourth.”