CATTARAUGUS — With 34 points, eight rebounds and five steals from Marceline Hutter, the New Life Christian girls basketball team picked up a non-league road win on Wednesday.
New Life (13-4) defeated Cattaraugus-Little Valley 46-28.
Katie Benzel led CLV with 15 points.
“We have been really working on our defense end and tonight that really paid off for us and helped generate a lot of our offense,” NLC coach Sarah Hutter said.
Houghton 35, Scio/Friendship 32
SCIO — Jessica Prentice paced Houghton (6-14, 3-3), scoring 27 of her team’s 35 points en route to victory.
For Scio/Friendship (11-9, 3-3), Morghyn Ross had 13 points and Kadence Donohue had 11 points.
AT SCIO
Houghton (35)
Prentice 12 5-8 27, Reitnour 0 0-2 0, Winkens 1 0-0 2, Adenuga 2 0-2 4. Totals: 15 5-12 35.
Scio/Friendship (32)
N. Ross 2 0-0 4, Calhoun 1 0-0 2, Donohue 4 0-0 11, M. Ross 5 0-0 13, Crossley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 0-0 32.
Houghton;7;25;29;35
Scio/Friend.;11;15;19;19
Three-point goals: Houghton 0; S/F 6 (M. Ross 3, Donohue). Total fouls: Houghton 8, S/F 11. Fouled out: None.
AT CATTARAUGUS
New Life Christian (46)
Hutter 15 2-5 34, Ngunyi 3 0-2 6, Rhodes 2 0-0 4, Abinkeng 1 0-0 2, Chase 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 2-7 46.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (28)
Benzel 7 0-0 15, West 2 0-0 4, Osgood 3 0-2 6, Butcher 1 0-0 2, Gassman 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 1-4 28.
New Life;12;22;32;46
Catt.-L.V.;6;13;19;28
Three-point goals: New Life 0; CLV 1 (Benzel). Total fouls: New Life 14, CLV 11. Fouled out: None.