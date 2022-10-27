OLEAN — Leah Williams piled up 11 kills, five digs, five aces and two blocks as the Olean High girls volleyball team controlled its playoff opener with a 3-0 sweep of Albion on Thursday night.

The Huskies took the Section 6 Class B2 quarterfinal, 25-14, 25-12, 25-21.

