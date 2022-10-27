OLEAN — Leah Williams piled up 11 kills, five digs, five aces and two blocks as the Olean High girls volleyball team controlled its playoff opener with a 3-0 sweep of Albion on Thursday night.
The Huskies took the Section 6 Class B2 quarterfinal, 25-14, 25-12, 25-21.
Michelle Droney had five kills, five digs, three aces and also notched a pair of blocks while Logan Baer fueled the offense with 25 assists and seven aces. Mercedes Colbert and Jemini Fayson contributed four digs and four aces, respectively, for the third-seeded Huskies (14-4), who will meet No. 2 Depew (13-5) in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Sixth-seeded Albion finished the year 3-11.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENTCLASS B1 QUARTERFINALCheektowaga 3, Pioneer 0CHEEKTOWAGA — Fourth-seeded Cheektowaga (12-6) held off No. 5 Pioneer in each set en route to a 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 triumph.
The Panthers finished the year 10-10.
CLASS C2 QUARTERFINALSPortville 3, Wilson 0PORTVILLE — Ava Hayned dropped in 13 kills with two aces and five digs and Portville continued its roll from the regular season with a 25-13, 25-9, 25-11 sweep in its playoff opener.
Tori Unverdorben posted eight kills, five aces and five digs and Lillian Bentley also had eight kills with two aces while also eclipsing 500 kills in her career for the Panthers. Additionally, Adelyn Walker passed out 32 assists with five aces, Adrianna Ensell had four aces and four digs and Laney Vincent chipped in two kills.
Top-seeded Portville (17-0) will take on No. 5 Falconer (11-8) in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Panthers handled the Golden Falcons in both regular season CCAA Central matchups. No. 8 Wilson finished the year 4-9.
Allegany-Limestone 3, Tapestry Charter 0BUFFALO — Despite being the lower seed, Allegany-Limestone made quick work of Tapestry, cruising to a 25-10, 25-8, 25-16 sweep.
Bella Baldwin sent home 15 kills while Kryin LaBella led the defense with 18 digs. Molly McCarthy added 11 aces and five kills and Serena Frederick contributed eight kills and digs for the No. 6 Gators (11-8).
A-L will meet seventh-seeded Silver Creek (7-13) in Tuesday’s semifinals. Third-seeded Tapestry Charter finished the year 14-6.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENTCLASS D1 FIRST ROUNDBolivar-Richburg 3, Oakfield-Alabama 0FILLMORE — Kori Thomas produced 11 kills and three aces to spark Bolivar-Richburg to a first-round 25-10, 25-21, 25-15 sweep.
Willow Worth facilitated the offense with 18 assists and Haley Mascho (2 aces) paced the defense with 18 digs. Brena Walp added four kills, four aces and five digs for the sixth-seeded Wolverines (11-6), who will meet No. 3 Gananda in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
No. 11 Oakfield-Alabama finished the year 4-15.
CLASS D3 FIRST ROUNDHoughton 3, Keshequa 0HOUGHTON — Jess Prentice collected seven aces, six digs and nine kills as Houghton cruised to a 25-9, 25-12, 25-9 sweep.
Jessica Adenuga added 11 aces, eight digs and seven kills for the fourth-seeded Panthers (10-7), who will meet the winner of Fillmore/Hammondsport in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
No. 13 Keshequa finished the season 1-20.